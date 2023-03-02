The Good Feet Store Inks Multi-Year Endorsement Deal with WNBA All-Star Arike Ogunbowale

The Leading Retailer of Premium Arch Supports Teams Up with the Dallas Wings Guard to Promote Pain-Relieving Qualities of Personally Fitted Arch Supports

CARLSBAD, Calif., March 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Good Feet Store, market-leading manufacturer and retailer of premium, personally fitted arch supports for every foot and lifestyle, today announced it entered into a multi-year endorsement deal with the first-round pick of the Dallas Wings and WNBA All-Star MVP, Arike Ogunbowale.

Ogunbowale was first introduced to the benefits of The Good Feet Store's personally fitted arch supports via Franchise Association President, Jonathan Cotten, who owns and operates more than 20 Good Feet Store locations in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeast. After Ogunbowale's one-on-one consultation and fitting, she was inspired by the brand's commitment to providing pain-relieving solutions for people who experience foot, knee, hip, or back pain. She also recognized how Good Feet Arch Supports can help elevate performance, accelerate recovery, and provide overall comfort.

"There was an instant connection when we met Arike," said Jonathan Cotten. "After meeting and fitting her for Good Feet Arch Supports, we knew she understood what makes our brand and products unique. This, paired with Arike's passion for helping others, led us to believe she would be an amazing ambassador for the company. We're so excited to work with Arike to help us educate others about the health benefits of investing in foot health and the role our feet play in total-body health."

Ogunbowale is the recipient of the WNBA Cares Community Assist Award and has previously supported the Special Olympics and Jr. NBA organizations, demonstrating her steadfast commitment to bettering the lives of underserved communities in her community. A child of educators, Ogunbowale was instilled with a strong belief in the power of education and working hard to excel. Leveraging this passion for education and self-betterment, Ogunbowale will help spread the word about the numerous health benefits of adding The Good Feet Arch Supports into a regular self-care routine.

"I met Jonathan Cotten and his family after one of my Dallas Wings games. Since he's a Good Feet Store franchisee, he offered to have me come into the store to go through the process of being personally fitted for Good Feet Arch Supports," said Ogunbowale. "I'm always looking for ways to improve my game and get more from my body, so I took him up on the offer. The fitting and test walk experience was tailored to me, and the Good Feet Arch Supports have been great. I'm excited to partner with Good Feet and share my experience."

As a brand ambassador, Ogunbowale will help produce educational social media content about The Good Feet Store and attend events on behalf of the brand. She will also support the company's publicity efforts, serving as an advisor on strategic initiatives planned for 2023 and beyond. Ogunbowale will also collaborate with The Good Feet Store to support national and local non-profit organizations that are near and dear to her heart.

"We are ecstatic and humbled Arike decided to join The Good Feet Store's mission of helping people to live the lives they love," said Jim Waterman, owner of the Dallas Good Feet Store locations. "Dallas is a big city, but it takes care of its people. We're really looking forward to cheering on Arike as she dominates on the court and having her be a catalyst to help people invest in their health and wellbeing."

The Good Feet Store offers premium, personally fitted arch supports at more than 200 retail locations in the U.S. and abroad. Engineered for comfort and pain relief in more than 400 styles and sizes, Good Feet Arch Supports are personally fitted to the precise needs and preferences of its customers.

"One of The Good Feet Store's core objectives is to empower people to take control of their health and wellbeing," said Richard Moore, Good Feet's president and CEO. "The unfortunate reality is many athletes, both professional and amateur, struggle with physical well-being given the strain on their bodies. This is why we're so thrilled to have Arike's respected voice to help tell consumers they aren't stuck with this pain, and there are paths to living more pain free. Plus, an athlete like Arike can help share the benefits of Good Feet Arch Supports beyond pain relief, from improving performance to accelerating recovery to preventing injury to providing overall comfort."

In addition to her support on multiple initiatives in 2023, Ogunbowale and The Good Feet Store are planning other consumer-facing activities. These include photo appearances and events, charity outreach efforts, social media efforts, and more. For more information on The Good Feet Store and Good Feet Arch Supports, please visit www.goodfeet.com.

About The Good Feet Store

Founded in 1992, The Good Feet Store is the market-leading manufacturer and retailer of premium, personally fitted arch supports, with more than 200 retail locations in the U.S. and abroad. Engineered for comfort and pain relief in more than 400 styles and sizes, Good Feet Arch Supports are personally fitted to the precise needs and preferences of its customers and are backed by a Manufacturer's Lifetime Limited Warranty. The Good Feet Store operates with an end-to-end approach to maximize performance and ensure consistent quality standards. Good Feet Arch Supports are manufactured in a state-of-the-art facility in Carlsbad, California, and supplied exclusively to its retail locations. Each Good Feet Store location is staffed with well-trained Good Feet Arch Support Specialists who provide customers with a no-obligation, free, personalized fitting. To learn more about The Good Feet Store and Good Feet Arch Supports, and to see Good Feet Store reviews from actual customers, visit www.goodfeet.com .

