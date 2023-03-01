BARCELONA, Spain, March 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ZTE Corporation (0763.HK / 000063.SZ), a global leading provider of information and communication technology solutions, has partnered with AIS, Thailand's largest mobile carrier, to jointly announce the world's first 3D•AI tablet - nubia Pad 3D, at Mobile World Congress 2023.

ZTE and AIS co-announces the world's first eyewear-free 3D•AI tablet, and signs a Memorandum of Understanding at MWC 2023 (PRNewswire)

This innovative device features embedded technology that enables fully eyewear-free immersive 3D calling, streaming, and gaming experiences, as well as content sharing and creation applications.

At MWC 2023, the two parties signed a Memorandum of Understanding: AIS and ZTE agreed on a comprehensive strategic partnership to further enhance the cooperation in innovative products for the benefits of each other's product ecosystem. ZTE will work with AIS to maintain its continuous technological leadership in Thailand, and AIS will ensure ZTE's market position as the key digital economic valuable partner of AIS in Thailand, jointly promoting the development of Thailand's communication industry.



Ni Fei, Senior Vice President of ZTE Corporation and President of ZTE Mobile Devices, said: "ZTE is actively expanding the layout of multi-ecological scenarios, and working together with AIS to bring innovative technological products with high-quality experience to more users worldwide. With the new 3D technology, users can eyewear-free enjoy a rich, natural 3D experience."

Tanapong Ittisakulchai, Chief Enterprise Business Officer (CEBO) of AIS, indicated: " As a Digital Life Service Provider with the most 5G spectrum in Thailand, our obligation is to deliver excellent digital experiences over both Mobile and Home Broadband (100% Fiber) to the Thai public. Working with ZTE as a strategic partner on both networks and devices is a clear fulfillment of this policy."

Rich in science and technology, nubia Pad 3D, jointly developed by ZTE and the world leading eyewear-free 3D developer Leia Inc., is equipped with the unique 3D lightfield technology of Leia and tremendous AI computing power to adapt various 3D application scenarios, realising AI Face-Tracking, which can match a perfect view (8 views lightfield in maximum) in real-time, real-time AI-based 2D to 3D content conversion, AI-powered 3D content shot by front or rear cameras, is also compatible with the popular AI 3D applications for artistic creation. It is equipped with a 12.4-inch 2.5K screen and four-corner symmetrical Dolby surround sound speakers, offering an immersive audio and visual experience. With the world's largest 3D content ecosystem, it allows users to seamlessly enjoy the world's first 3D augmented video chat, 3D private theatre, immersive 3D games and other scenarios. Powered by the Snapdragon 8 series chipset, nubia Pad 3D stands out in performance and it offers upgraded user experience in all dimensions with the 9070mAh battery and 33W fast charger.

This product will be officially launched in Thailand this Q2 through AIS online channel.

Previously, AIS has worked with ZTE on multiple projects. In March 2022, ZTE and AIS worked together with Qualcomm to complete the world's first 5G mmWave dual connectivity test (NR-DC) based on sub-6G and high-frequency 26 GHz. In June 2022, the two parties signed a strategic cooperation agreement to build Thailand's first high-level 5G network. The signing of this strategic cooperation marks a new breakthrough for AIS and ZTE in the field of innovative consumer electronics products. ZTE and AIS will cooperate deeply in both 2B and 2C fields, including 5G network construction, 5G industry application expansion, and consumer eco-product innovation, to promote the development of digital economy in Thailand.

About AIS

Advanced Info Service Public Company Limited (AIS) is the 5G Digital Service Provider with the most spectra to provide service, totaling 1420MHz. The company has the most subscribers in Thailand, counting over 46 million in December 2022. AIS is ready to power Thailand with 5G technology which currently covers 77 provinces through 3 core businesses: mobile phones, high-speed home broadband through AIS Fibre, and Digital Services in 5 aspects of video, the Cloud, digital payments, the Internet of Things (IoT) and services provided jointly with partners. The company is also expanding into AIS eSports and AIS Insurance Service. All of this is to proceed with the vision of becoming a Cognitive Tech-Co, to support a robust digital infrastructure for the country, boost the industrial sector's competitive potential and upgrade quality of life for all Thais. Find us at www.ais.th

ABOUT ZTE:

ZTE helps to connect the world with continuous innovation for a better future. The company provides innovative technologies and integrated solutions, its portfolio spans all series of wireless, wireline, devices and professional telecommunications services. Serving over a quarter of the global population, ZTE is dedicated to creating a digital and intelligent ecosystem, and enabling connectivity and trust everywhere. ZTE is listed on both the Hong Kong and Shenzhen Stock Exchanges. www.zte.com.cn/global

