Vocdoni and Decidim join forces to boost citizen participation with secure digital voting

Vocdoni, a digital voting project using blockchain technology, signs a partnership with the digital citizen participation platform Decidim to democratize access to secure digital voting.

BARCELONA, Spain , March 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The digital voting project Vocdoni and the leading platform for citizen participation Decidim, have signed a strategic agreement that will democratize the use of digital voting, bringing this voting technology to the population in a historic step to boost citizen participation. Vocdoni, with more than five years of experience in the field of digital voting, aligns with Decidim, the leading platform for citizen participation worldwide.

With this collaboration, Vocdoni and Decidim, two open-source projects, make available to public entities and organizations around the world a tool to organize digital voting with high levels of security. Using blockchain technology, it is possible to organize digital votes that are more economical, resistant to censorship, universally verifiable and with multiple levels of privacy thanks to the use of advanced cryptographic mechanisms.

This agreement, which includes the development of a voting module based on Vocdoni for the Decidim platform, opens a new paradigm in the field of digital voting, allowing entities with exigent requirements in governance, such as municipalities, to have this technology for citizen participation.

The first version of the voting module is now a reality

This March, the first version of this voting module will be used for the first time in an official Annual General Meeting. Vocdoni, currently supported by the organization Aragon Association, has developed a digital voting protocol that has already been trusted by hundreds of organizations like Football Club Barcelona. Decidim is the leading citizen participation platform used by renowned cities, governments and private entities around the world, including New York City and the European Commission.

About Decdim

Decidim is a platform for democratic participation. It has been implemented in more than 20 countries by the governments of Mexico City, Helsinki, New York, Kakogawa, the European Commission, the Barcelona City Council and the Generalitat of Catalunya, among many others.

About Vocdoni

Vocdoni offers all the necessary resources to create and develop a wide variety of digital voting, including statutory meetings such as general assemblies, with full legal validity thanks to its open-source digital voting protocol, based on blockchain technology.

