Imaginary online stores of Bob Ross, Cleopatra brought to life in new Nexcess report

ATLANTA, March 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nexcess, the premium hosting provider optimized for WordPress, WooCommerce, and Magento, today released a report detailing the imagined online stores of historical and cultural icons, including Bob Ross, Biggie Smalls, Cleopatra, and more. The guide depicts ten fictional ecommerce sites — complete with product listings and services — for iconic individuals who never had online stores in their time.

There are 31 million+ ecommerce websites on the internet today, and sales are predicted to reach $7 trillion by 2025.

While ecommerce emerged relatively recently, historically speaking, it has now established itself as an everyday facet of modern life — and it is projected to continue growing in the coming years. In fact, there are over 31 million ecommerce websites on the internet today, and sales are predicted to reach $7 trillion by 2025.

And as ecommerce has continued to grow, it has become easier and more accessible for anyone to enter the market with an online store of their own thanks to advancing technologies such as codeless platforms.

"At Nexcess, we've helped organizations of all sizes start, manage, and expand their online businesses for 23 years," says Terry Trout, SVP of Marketing. "Our goal is to help them dream big and do more online."

With an array of offerings spanning enterprise level to SMBs to starter markets, Nexcess supports over 500,000 sites and stores around the world with fully managed hosting for WordPress, WooCommerce, Magento, and more.

"We decided to have a little fun revisiting our favorite cultural icons through the years and imagining the ecommerce stores they may have created today. It is intriguing to see ecommerce — an everyday part of our lives now — portrayed with these historical figures from years past," adds Trout.

The guide includes some of the world's most influential artists, musicians, actors, authors, explorers, tinkerers, and thinkers — and reimagines what they would've created today.

For instance, J. R. R. Tolkien, legendary author of Lord of the Rings, offers custom travel experiences and adventure packages on his site, while Fred Rogers embraces local ecommerce with a neighborhood-based shopping experience.

For more information, visit Nexcess.net or read the full report: What Bob Ross and Other Historical Figures Would Sell Online in 2023 .

About Nexcess

Nexcess is the best place to build your business online. Optimized for your hosting and solution needs, we provide a managed hosting infrastructure, curated tools, and a team of experts that make it easy to build, manage, and grow your business online. Serving SMBs and the designers, developers, and agencies who create for them for more than 22 years, we provide a fully managed, high-performance cloud solution built to optimize WordPress, WooCommerce and Magento sites and stores. As a company within The Liquid Web Family of Brands, we collectively manage 10 global data centers, have more than 500,000+ sites under management, serve over 187,000 paying and 2.5 million freemium software customers spanning 150 countries, and provide unparalleled service from a dedicated group of experts 24/7/365. As an industry leader in customer service, the rapidly expanding brand family has been recognized as an industry leader and among INC. Magazine's 5000 Fastest-Growing Companies for twelve years.

