Hyundai Motor America Reports Record-Breaking February 2023 Sales

Total Sales Increased 9%; Best February Sales Ever

Retail Sales Up 1%; Seven Consecutive Months of Retail Sales Records

All-Time Best-Ever Records for Elantra N and Santa Fe HEV

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., March 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai Motor America reported total February sales of 57,044 units, a 9% increase compared with February 2022 and the best February in Hyundai history. This was the fourth consecutive month with a total monthly sales record, led by Elantra (+53%), Kona EV (+753%), Kona N (+42%), Santa Cruz (+9%), Tucson (+13%), and Venue (+17%). February was an all-time best-ever retail and total sales month for the Elantra N (+72%) and Santa Fe HEV (+121%). Hyundai fleet sales were 7% of total volume for the month.

Hyundai Motor America. (PRNewsFoto/Hyundai Motor America) (PRNewsfoto/Hyundai Motor America) (PRNewswire)

"For the past seven months, Hyundai and our retail partners have delivered record retail sales," said Randy Parker, CEO, Hyundai Motor America. "It's the result of our diverse product lineup, strong marketing efforts that drive showroom traffic and our dealers' attention to elevating the customer experience. We remain optimistic about continuing the success and increasing market share."

February Retail Highlights

Hyundai sold 52,932 retail units in February, a 1% year-over-year increase from February 2022, setting a retail sales record for the seventh consecutive month. February retail sales were led by Elantra HEV, Elantra N, the line-up of Kona models (ICE, EV and N), Santa Cruz, Santa Fe HEV, and Venue. Hyundai eco-friendly vehicle sales of 9,415 represented 18% of retail and a 7% year-over-year increase.

February Total Sales Summary



Feb-23 Feb-22 % Chg 2023

YTD 2022

YTD % Chg Hyundai 57,044 52,424 +9 % 109,045 100,296 +9 %

February Product and Corporate Activities

Model Total Sales

Vehicles Feb-23 Feb-22 % Chg 2023

YTD 2022

YTD % Chg Accent 12 744 -98 % 28 1,251 -98 % Elantra 10,371 6,786 +53 % 19,026 11,867 +60 % Ioniq 5 2,074 2,555 -19 % 3,622 3,544 +2 % Kona 6,080 4,591 +32 % 11,906 9,483 +26 % Nexo 28 25 +12 % 44 53 -17 % Palisade 6,742 7,408 -9 % 13,426 13,742 -2 % Santa Cruz 2,868 2,630 +9 % 5,482 5,450 +1 % Santa Fe 7,993 8,104 -1 % 15,290 15,458 -1 % Sonata 4,307 3,037 +42 % 9,180 6,028 +52 % Tucson 14,031 12,928 +9 % 26,059 26,013 +0 % Veloster 1 171 -99 % 4 257 -98 % Venue 2,537 2,176 +17 % 4,978 4,466 +11 %

Hyundai Motor America

Hyundai Motor America focuses on 'Progress for Humanity' and smart mobility solutions. Hyundai offers U.S. consumers a technology-rich lineup of cars, SUVs, and electrified vehicles. Our 830 dealers sold more than 724,000 vehicles in the U.S. in 2022, and nearly half were built at Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama. For more information, visit www.hyundainews.com.

Hyundai Motor America on Twitter | YouTube | Facebook | Instagram | LinkedIn | TikTok

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Hyundai Motor America