DataBank Issues $715 Million in Secured Notes

Third Tranche of Investment-Grade Securities Issued since 2021 will Pay Down Previously Issued Debt and Fund Data Center Expansions Across the U.S.

DALLAS, March 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DataBank, a leading provider of enterprise-class colocation, interconnection, and managed cloud services, announced today that it has issued $715 million of secured notes in its third securitization offering since 2021.

DataBank logo (PRNewsfoto/DataBank) (PRNewswire)

The new securitization notes with a fixed interest rate will pay down previously issued floating rate debt, reducing cash interest expense, as well as providing additional liquidity to DataBank's balance sheet for investment in new data center capacity at existing data center campuses in Salt Lake City, Denver, Atlanta, and New York.

"This securitization reflects the tremendous value of our data center portfolio and the quality, stable earnings they generate," said Kevin Ooley, DataBank's President & CFO. "Continued demand from investors is a clear endorsement of our strategy to develop the largest geographic footprint of multi-tenant edge colocation data centers in the U.S, and our ability to acquire, integrate, and execute profitably across the entire portfolio."

This is DataBank's third securitization since 2021, when it completed two tranches for nearly $1B, including the first ever securitization for a multi-tenant, enterprise data center provider. Today's announcement also comes just six months after completing a $1.9B recapitalization led by SwissLife Asset Management and just one year after acquiring four data centers in the Houston market previously owned by CyrusOne. Today, DataBank is the leading-edge colocation and interconnect platform with 65+ data centers in 27+ metro markets and 20 major interconnect locations.

Kroll Bond Rating Agency provided an initial rating of the $715 million secured notes which consisted of a single A-rated A-2 tranche. Demand for the securitization was extremely high with 30 unique investors, including 13 new participants. Deutsche Bank Securities acted as Sole Structuring and as a Joint Active Bookrunning Manager. Guggenheim Securities and TD Securities acted as Joint Active Bookrunning Managers in the transaction as well.

About DataBank

DataBank enables the world's largest enterprises, technology, and content providers to consistently deploy and manage their infrastructure, applications and data on the right platform, at the right time, in the right place. Our colocation and edge infrastructure footprint consists of 65+ data centers and 20 interconnection hubs in 27+ markets, on-ramps to an ecosystem of cloud providers, and a modular edge data center platform with virtually unlimited reach. We combine these platforms with contract portability, managed security, compliance enablement, hands-on support, and a guarantee of 100% uptime availability, to give our customers absolute confidence in their IT infrastructure and the power to create a limitless digital future for their business.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE DataBank