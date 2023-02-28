Life Time Announces Lineup of 2023 Athletic Events Spanning Mountain Bike and Gravel Races, Marathons and Triathlons

New mountain bike event for 2023, Little Sugar MTB, adds to line up of 25 iconic events, including the Leadville Trail 100 MTB, Chicago Half Marathon, UNBOUND Gravel and Miami Marathon, delivering exceptional participant experiences

CHANHASSEN, Minn., Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Life Time (NYSE: LTH), the nation's premier healthy lifestyle brand that operates 160+ athletic country clubs across North America, has released its 2023 lineup of more than 25 premier athletic events. Composed of cycling, running and triathlon events, the portfolio spans 11 states and draws participants from around the world, helping them embrace their endurance sports passions and live healthy, happy lives. Unique to Life Time athletic events is that they are part of the comprehensive Life Time ecosystem of healthy living, healthy aging and healthy entertainment destinations, programs, events, and services for people 90 days to 90+ years old.

2023 Life Time athletic events highlights:

The 2023 Life Time athletic events lineup includes:

Life Time athletic events also serve as an opportunity to change the lives of America's children through the Life Time Foundation 's charity slot program, which allows athletes to bypass registration lotteries by agreeing to fundraise for the 501(c)(3) nonprofit, which works with school districts across the country to improve school food nutrition and get kids moving.

More information about all Life Time athletic events including event registrations, visit https://my.lifetime.life/athletic-events.html .

