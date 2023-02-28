DALLAS, Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Burgher-Ray Ranch Group, the top-producing ranch team at Briggs Freeman Sotheby's International Realty and led by ranch experts David Burgher and Harlan Ray, is thrilled to bring to market the exceptional North Paluxy Ranch, a prime example of northern Hill Country in the heart of Erath County, Texas.

Exceptionally scenic Texas ranch comes to market — trails, lakes and wildlife included — represented by top ranch team at North Texas' leading luxury brokerage

Less than two hours by car from the growing Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex, the ranch is 2,520+/- acres in the Cross Timbers and Prairies Ecological Region and features incredible views in all directions, excellent surface water, rolling topography, native grasses and a wonderful mix of habitat and tree cover, well-suited for running cattle and attracting wildlife. North Paluxy Ranch is a true legacy property and has been in the same family for multiple generations. This is a rare opportunity to own a ranch this size in this location.

The ranch is situated in one of the most spectacular parts of Erath County, just 12 miles north of the town of Stephenville, and features 1.75 miles of frontage on both sides of the North Paluxy River, seven dirt tanks/stock ponds and numerous lakes, including one at 5+/- acres, shared with the neighboring property.

The main home is sited atop one of the highest points on the ranch, with 360-degree views of the property. At approximately 2,200 square feet, it offers three bedrooms, two baths and spacious living areas. Adjacent is a shop/barn of approximately 3,000 square feet, with an attached, two-bedroom apartment/quarters. Other improvements include a pole barn, livestock pens and rough-cut and gravel roads for easy access throughout the ranch.

North Paluxy Ranch is well-suited for hunting and recreation, including riding horses or driving ATVs on many of the trails throughout the ranch. The diversity of the habitat throughout the property provides excellent cover for white-tailed deer, turkey and other native wildlife. Excellent fishing can be found on either of the main lakes.

Stephenville, Texas, is home to a rich ranching and rodeo heritage. Now in the National Register of Historic Places, its downtown district is more than 22 city blocks surrounding the 1892 Erath County courthouse that offer quaint shops and restaurants. The Bosque River Trail is a walking, hiking and biking trail that runs along the north bank of the Bosque River in Stephenville.

North Paluxy Ranch, at County Road 128 and County Road 130, is offered for $16,000,000. For more information, contact the Burgher-Ray Ranch Group: 214-353-6601; burgherray.com; briggsfreeman.com.

The exceptionally scenic North Paluxy Ranch in Stephenville, Texas, represented by the Burgher-Ray Ranch Group with Briggs Freeman Sotheby’s International Realty for $16,000,000 (PRNewswire)

