HIMSS Honors Nicklaus Children's Hospital for its Ongoing Excellence

MIAMI, Feb. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nicklaus Children's Hospital was honored by a global health advocate for excellent patient care by effective use of its electronic medical records. The Healthcare Information and Management Systems Society (HIMSS) again recognized the medical center for achieving HIMSS Stage 7, the highest rating for both inpatient and ambulatory services on the Electronic Medical Record Adoption Model and Outpatient Electronic Medical Record Adoption Model, respectively.

Nicklaus Children's Hospital receives HIMSS EMRAM Stage 7 recognition for its ongoing excellence. (PRNewswire)

It has proven to promote efficiency of care and improve patient outcomes.

Required to be revalidated every three years, the hospital had previously reached the pinnacle in 2016 and 2019. Nicklaus Children's, using the Cerner Corporation electronic health record, was also the first on both the EMRAM and O-EMRAM. Nicklaus Children's, for 13 years, has worked with Cerner, a global leader in health care technology, to achieve excellence in health IT in support of improved patient outcomes and hospital operations.

Attaining the top level of EMRAM and O-EMRAM and maintaining both, reflect the hospital's commitment to its health information technology strategy. It has proven to promote efficiency of care and improve patient outcomes.

"We at Nicklaus Children's are focused on IT and committed to optimizing patient outcomes and patient care efficiency," said Dr. David Seo, senior vice president and chief digital and information officer. "We are pleased to renew our HIMSS Stage 7 recognitions, and this is an important appreciation of our organization's focus on putting the needs of patients and families first."

Nicklaus Children's achieved its first HIMSS Analytics Electronic Medical Record Stage 7 for inpatient services in 2016; its designation for ambulatory practices and outpatient services in 2019, and its revalidation of inpatient Stage 7 status. These prestigious recognitions boost the list of accomplishments for the hospital; and it continues to support patient's optimal length-of-stay and enhance clinical and operational performance system-wide.

Also, Cerner's technology services and expertise have helped Nicklaus Children's digitize patient records and use that important data to support patient-centric care. The pediatric EHR and solutions span clinical to financial, and Nicklaus Children's brings together information across multiple venues, clinicians, and stages of life, so that its staff can focus on what matters most -- caring for children.

Nicklaus Children's joins a prestigious group of healthcare organizations across the globe committed to using information and technology in a smart way to drive transformational change in all aspects of care.

About Nicklaus Children's Hospital

Founded in 1950 by Variety Clubs International, Nicklaus Children's Hospital is South Florida's only licensed specialty hospital exclusively for children, with approximately 800 attending physicians, including more than 500 pediatric subspecialists. The 309-bed hospital, known as Miami Children's Hospital from 1983 through 2014, is renowned for excellence in all aspects of pediatric medicine with many specialty programs routinely ranked among the best in the nation by U.S. News & World Report since 2008. In the 2022-2023 U.S. News ranking, the hospital tied with two other hospitals as the number one children's hospital in Florida. The hospital is also home to the largest pediatric teaching program in the southeastern United States and since 2003 has been designated an American Nurses Credentialing Center (ANCC) Magnet facility, the nursing profession's most prestigious institutional honor. For more information, please visit www.nicklauschildrens.org.

About HIMSS

HIMSS (Healthcare Information and Management Systems Society) is a global advisor, thought leader and member-based society committed to reforming the global health ecosystem through the power of information and technology. As a mission-driven nonprofit, HIMSS offers a unique depth and breadth of expertise in health innovation, public policy, workforce development, research and digital health transformation to advise leaders, stakeholders and influencers across the global health ecosystem on best practices. With a community-centric approach, our innovation engine delivers key insights, education and engaging events to healthcare providers, payers, governments, startups, life sciences and other health services organizations, ensuring they have the right information at the point of decision. HIMSS has served the global health community for more than 60 years, with focused operations across North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, the Middle East and Asia-Pacific. Our members include more than 120,000 individuals, 440 provider organizations, 510 nonprofit partners and 560 health services organizations. HIMSS offers a variety of membership types and ways to get involved. www.himss.org

For more information:

Rachel Bixby

305-898-9165

Nicklaus Children's Hospital receives HIMSS O-EMRAM Stage 7 recognition for its ongoing excellence. (PRNewswire)

(PRNewsfoto/Nicklaus Children’s Health System) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Nicklaus Children's Health System