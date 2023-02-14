Mars Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of $60 Million Initial Public Offering

NEW YORK, Feb. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mars Acquisition Corp. (the "Company"), a newly incorporated blank check company incorporated as a Cayman Islands exempted company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses, today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 6,000,000 units at an offering price of $10.00 per unit, with each unit consisting of one ordinary share and one right. Each right entitles the holder thereof to receive two-tenths (2/10) of one ordinary share upon consummation of the Company's initial business combination. The units are expected to trade on the Nasdaq Global Market ("Nasdaq") under the ticker symbol "MARXU" beginning on February 14, 2023. Once the securities comprising the units begin separate trading, the ordinary shares and rights will be traded on Nasdaq under the symbols "MARX" and "MARXR," respectively.

Maxim Group LLC is acting as the sole book-running manager for the offering.

The Company has granted the underwriter a 45-day option to purchase up to 900,000 additional units at the initial public offering price to cover over-allotments, if any. The offering is expected to close on February 16, 2023, subject to customary closing conditions.

A registration statement on Form S-1 (File No. 333-265240) (the "Registration Statement") relating to the securities to be sold in the initial public offering was declared effective by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on February 13, 2023. The offering is being made only by means of a prospectus. When available, copies of the prospectus relating to this offering may be obtained from Maxim Group LLC, 300 Park Avenue, 16th Floor, New York, NY 10022, or by accessing the SEC's website, www.sec.gov.

About Mars Acquisition Corp.

Mars Acquisition Corp. is a Cayman Islands exempted company incorporated as a blank check company, also commonly referred to as a special purpose acquisition company, or SPAC, formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements," including with respect to the Company's initial public offering and search for an initial business combination. No assurance can be given that the offering discussed above will be completed on the terms described, or at all. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including those set forth in the Risk Factors section of the Registration Statement and related preliminary prospectus filed with the SEC. Copies are available on the SEC's website, www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes in events, conditions or circumstances on which any statement is based after the date of this release, except as required by law.

