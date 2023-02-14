Aptitude Development to build student housing at St Louis University

ST LOUIS, Feb. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Aptitude Development is set to develop The Marshall St Louis, a 508 bed development across from St Louis University. The Marshall St Louis will be the 10th ground up development for Aptitude since its inception in 2014 and the 7th iteration of its Marshall brand. Construction will begin this spring and be completed for Fall 2025. Amenities at the property will include an expansive hot tub, best in market fitness facility, gaming lounge, collaborative and individual study lounges, café areas and fire pits. The Marshall will have two-story 5 bedroom townhouses on its top floors offering some of the most unique living opportunities in the market.

Rendering of The Marshall St Louis (PRNewswire)

"We are excited to expand our brand and bring this exciting project to the St. Louis University market. SLU has seen strong growth of its enrollment and the supply of quality off campus student housing has not kept pace," said Jared Hutter, Founder and Chief Snow Shoveler for Aptitude Development. "The proximity to campus and to the adjacent City Foundry development make this an incredible opportunity for both Aptitude and ultimately the students who will live there". The City Foundry, located right next door is a neighborhood transforming mixed use development with retail, restaurants, office space and residential units that locally brings much needed offerings to the SLU area as well as the adjacent Cortex Innovation District. "The Marshall St Louis is the next of a great lineup of projects we plan to build in the coming years," Hutter added.

St Louis University, founded in 1818, is a world class institution and one of the nations oldest and most prestigious Catholic Universities. With more than 13,000 students, SLU boasts more than 15 graduate and undergraduate programs ranked in the top 50 in the US.

Aptitude Development, based in New Jersey, has an expansive pipeline of more than 10,000 beds planned from coast to coast and is currently adding to its internal staffing to accelerate its development pipeline. Aptitude uniquely offers investors the opportunity to invest directly into its deal rather than having to go through a fund model or a feeder fund. For more information about its projects or investment opportunities, visit www.AptitudeRE.com

