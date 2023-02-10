CAPITOL/UMe RELEASES FROM THE CAPITOL VAULTS (VOL. 3) BY NAT KING COLE DIGITALLY TODAY

THIRD VOLUME IN THE SERIES COLLECTS FOURTEEN RARE TRACKS JUST IN TIME FOR VALENTINE'S DAY

"The Very Thought Of You" Lyric Video Premieres

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Few voices in music history have elicited such romance and suave cool as the celebrated smooth vocals of NAT KING COLE. Following the celebrated From The Capitol Vaults Series that has collected two widely adored digital-only editions, Capitol/UMe today presents the third volume, From The Capitol Vaults (Vol. 3), just in time for Valentine's Day.

*From the Capitol Vault (Vol. 3) - packshot* (PRNewswire)

Known for having a voice like cappuccino, perfectly suited to some of the greatest love songs ever written, the third volume of From the Capitol Vaults collects 14 additional rare songs, many of which are available for the first time on streaming platforms. From the gorgeous and lush "How Little We Know" to the sentimental "I Heard You Cried Last Night," this collection captures the legendary performer at his most heartfelt and moonlit best.

In addition to the release of From the Capitol Vaults (Vol. 3), a lyric video for the romantic classic "The Very Thought of You," written by Ray Noble and issued by Cole in 1958, has been released today to coincide with Valentine's Day. Taken from the album of the same name that peaked at #17 on Billboard 's Top LP chart, it's the perennial love song ("I see your face in every flower / Your eyes in stars above / It's just the thought of you / The very thought of you /My love"). The video can be viewed HERE.

Cole's effervescent swing propelled him to the forefront of the jazz/pop sphere, selling millions, with his voice leaving an indelible mark on the music world. The enduring allure of Cole's music even spurred his yuletide classic "The Christmas Song" to unbelievable heights on the Billboard Hot 100's Top Ten in December 2022, six decades after its initial release.

Cole passed at the young age of 45 (in 1965), but his status as an icon from the Swing Era and Jazz Age was already secured. Continuing the release of this series from his extensive and truly awe-inspiring catalogue, the third volume is a great way to revisit and enjoy the Cole tracks that continually permeate our culture. When it comes to American geniuses like him, digging a little deeper now and again is always an excellent idea.

Tracklisting:

Make Believe Land I Still See Elisa O.K. For TV I Envy Marilyn I'll Never Settle For Less Up Pops Love My Dream Sonata How Little We Know Should I Like Someone In Love Lorelei I Heard You Cried Last Night Misery Loves Company

