THINK Learning Studio Looks Into the Future with "Foresight Lab" Launch

New offering added to the roster of the studio's innovative educational pathways.

NEW YORK, Feb. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Academic innovators at THINK Learning Studio announced today the launch of a new program in their commitment to the future of education: the "Foresight Lab." This new initiative will focus on empowering educators, entrepreneurs and multidisciplinary professionals to shape the future purposefully and creatively.

THINK Learning Studio is an innovative consultancy and training platform shaping modern education around the world.

"We are so excited to officially launch our Foresight Lab and continue expanding THINK Learning Studio's offerings," said Christian Long, Chief Growth Officer at THINK Learning Studio. "Giving educators and innovators the tools to shape the next generation is at the core of what we do – and what better way to continue doing it by creatively helping others design the future?"

With the purpose of providing the tools necessary to have a different worldview, expand multi-disciplinary imaginations and have the possibility of designing the future, the Foresight Lab initiative will begin focusing on three main areas:

School Leadership Experiences: A custom-built, one- or two-year-long program designed to support International career-related programs with school leadership.





Design Challenges: Strategic 'discover-and-design' challenges for students and educators (experienced as single events or as an entire series) with entrepreneurial partners.





Advanced Training: Advanced professional development for educators and professionals interested in expanding their 'Foresight' practices with 'Foresight in Leadership,' 'Foresight in Sustainability' and 'Deep-Dive' courses.

"Future preparedness is seldom the focus in the world of academia, and rarely is it done in a creative and transformative way," said Russell Cailey, Managing Director at THINK Learning Studio. "The fast-growing global interest in THINK Learning Studio's expertise has made way for our organization to help educators creatively broaden their approach to both local and global engagement. Our Foresight Lab is the next step in reimaging what education can be and how we approach it for decades to come."

The starting phase of the Foresight Lab will take place within three collaborative initiatives across the world, beginning in Dubai alongside partner ATÖLYE with the experimental "School on Mars" experience; moving to Philadelphia at the annual Educon conference with "Foresight Thinking and Future Scenario Design for Human Beings"; and continuing with the first "Foresight Foundation" course taking place in Lisbon, Portugal.

To learn more about current and future Foresight Lab initiatives, click here.

About THINK Learning Studio

THINK Learning Studio collaborates with school leaders and educators around the world to design dynamic real-world learning models which seek to empower today's learners to make purposeful impact in the future. Founded by educators from THINK Global School, the world's first traveling high school, THINK Learning Studio has brought educational innovations for institutions all over the world.

Learn more about THINK Learning Studio at https://thinklearningstudio.org/

