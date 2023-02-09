Squarespace's 2023 Super Bowl Campaign 'The Singularity' Stars Adam Driver

NEW YORK, Feb. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Squarespace (NYSE: SQSP) today revealed its ninth Super Bowl campaign, 'The Singularity' starring Adam Driver. The in-game spot, directed by award-winning filmmaker Aoife McArdle, recognizes Squarespace's founding history as a pioneer in website building. In the campaign, Adam Driver, playing multiple versions of himself, is struck by the idea that Squarespace is a website that makes websites. As he follows that line of thinking down the rabbit hole, reality itself begins to unravel, triggering a singularity event.

The spot provides a moment of levity during the big game, and is true to form for Squarespace in its willingness to stand out with quirky humor and high quality cinematic execution.

"I couldn't be happier to do this commercial with Squarespace and for the Super Bowl," said Adam Driver. "The cast ALONE was reason to do this."

2023 marks the 20th anniversary of Squarespace, and this campaign reflects on the brand's roots by comedically exploring its earliest goal of creating a seamless platform where anyone can easily create a premium website. Today, Squarespace's all-in-one platform has evolved to provide entrepreneurs with everything they need to succeed online, including tools to start and grow a presence and business, connect with and monetize their audience, and manage and scale their business online.

"We are thrilled to be back at the big game for our ninth year," said Anthony Casalena, Founder & CEO of Squarespace. "Partnering with Adam Driver to satirize our origin is a fun way to honor where we've been as a company. While we started off as a website that builds websites, Squarespace has evolved into a powerful platform that provides all of the tools entrepreneurs need to turn an idea into reality and start a thriving business online."

Squarespace's latest platform innovation, Fluid Engine, a next generation website design system for truly customizable, fast and easy web design experience, ensures that anyone can create an online presence that stands out and is truly reflective of their brand or vision. As part of the campaign, Squarespace has launched a limited-edition Singularity template on Fluid Engine that is now available and can be accessed here .

The 30-second spot will air between the first and second quarters of Super Bowl LVII on Sunday, February 12th. The campaign includes a supporting behind-the-scenes teaser also starring Driver, directed by Squarespace's in-house creative team. To learn more about the campaign or get started with The Singularity template, visit thesingularity.squarespace.com .

About Squarespace

Squarespace is the all-in-one platform with everything to sell anything, providing customers in over 200 countries and territories with all the tools they need to sell physical products, digital content, classes, appointments, reservations and more. Powered by best-in-class design for a consistent brand experience across all touchpoints, our suite of fully integrated products enables anyone to manage their projects and businesses through websites, domains, ecommerce, marketing tools, and scheduling, along with tools for managing a social media presence with Unfold and hospitality business management via Tock. Squarespace is headquartered in downtown New York City, with offices in Dublin, Ireland, and Chicago, Illinois. For more information, visit www.squarespace.com .

Media Contact

press@squarespace.com

(PRNewsfoto/Squarespace, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Squarespace, Inc.