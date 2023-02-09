Senmiao Technology Announces Ride-Hailing Platform Operating Metrics for January 2023

CHENGDU, China, Feb. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Senmiao Technology Limited ("Senmiao" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: AIHS), a financing and servicing company focused on the online ride-hailing industry in China as well as an operator of its own online ride-hailing platform, today announced the operating metrics for its proprietary online ride-hailing platform for the month of January 2023. In January 2023, Senmiao and its affiliates recorded approximately 0.6 million total completed orders, compared to approximately 0.7 million total orders completed in December 2022. The change was primarily the result of seasonality driven by the Lunar New Year holiday in China, which led to decreased demand for online ride-hailing services and fewer active drivers in late January 2023.

Numbers reported since August 2021 include the number of completed orders from Meituan's ride-hailing platform ("the Meituan platform") utilizing Senmiao's network of cars and drivers for a set monthly fee. Numbers reported since April 2022 include the number of completed orders from several other ride-hailing platforms in Chengdu (Xiehua, Anma and other platforms), under the same cooperation model as Meituan.

Since the launch of Senmiao's online ride-hailing platform in October 2020, over 21.1 million rides have been completed using its own platform. Approximately 5.3 million rides have been completed on the Meituan platform under Senmiao's partnership with Meituan since August 2021. Over 1.5 million rides have been completed on Xiehua, Anma and other platforms since April 2022. The number of drivers completing rides via all the platforms (known as Active Drivers) in January 2023 was 4,830, down approximately 27.7% from 6,682 in December 2022.

The table below presents approximate unaudited operating metrics of Senmiao and its affiliates' online ride-hailing platform since the launch in October 2020.





Completed

Orders under

Original

Model1 (in 000s)

Completed

Orders under

New Model2

(in 000s)

Total

Completed

Orders (in 000s)

Total Fares Paid

by Riders (in 000s USD$)

Active

Drivers Oct 2020

161





161

531

1,800 Nov 2020

537





537

1,646

3,400 Dec 2020

620





620

1,862

5,000 Jan 2021

910





910

2,626

8,300 Feb 2021

710





710

2,164

7,000 Mar 2021

1,540





1,540

4,492

11,500 Apr 2021

1,790





1,790

5,332

16,500 May 2021

2,154





2,154

6,376

18,000 Jun 2021

2,068





2,068

6,193

18,500 Jul 2021

1,659





1,659

4,864

16,400 Aug 2021

530

432

962

3,001

6,073 Sep 2021

540

480

1,020

3,653

7,519 Oct 2021

531

505

1,036

3,780

7,010 Nov 2021

436

497

933

3,236

7,480 Dec 2021

492

571

1,063

3,788

7,845 Jan 2022

455

492

947

3,413

7,085 Feb 2022

344

371

715

2,651

6,008 Mar 2022

534

480

1,014

3,660

7,091 Apr 2022

502

369

871

3,009

6,095 May 2022

581

357

938

3,286

5,989 Jun 2022

602

319

921

3,290

5,862 Jul 2022

636

337

973

3,504

5,928 Aug 2022

617

400

1,017

3,583

6,778 Sep 2022

414

114

528

1,712

6,030 Oct 2022

600

306

906

2,794

7,574 Nov 2022

456

298

754

2,267

7,019 Dec 2022

390

267

657

1,973

6,682 Jan 2023

338

239

578

1,928

4,830 Cumulative

21,147

6,834

27,982

90,614

N/A

1 Under the original model, orders come from partner platforms and are completed by Senmiao's own platform. A rider can search for taxi/ride-hailing services on Senmiao's partner platforms, which then provide the rider with options for online ride-sharing service providers, including Senmiao. If the rider selects Senmiao, the order will then be distributed to registered drivers on Senmiao's own platform for viewing and acceptance and then completed by Active Drivers. Senmiao earns commissions for each completed order based on a certain percentage of the value of the order.

2 Under the new model, orders go through partner platforms but do not utilize Senmiao's own platform. Online ride-hailing requests and orders will be completed on the partner platforms utilizing Senmiao and its affiliates' network of cars and drivers for a set monthly fee. Starting from April 2022, the number includes orders completed on the Xiehua, Anma and other platforms, in addition to those completed on the Meituan platform since August 2021.

About Senmiao Technology Limited

Headquartered in Chengdu, Sichuan Province, Senmiao provides automobile transaction and related services including sales of automobiles, facilitation and services for automobile purchases and financing, management, operating leases, guarantees and other automobile transaction services, as well as operates its own ride-hailing platform aimed principally at the growing online ride-hailing market in Senmiao's areas of operation in China. For more information about Senmiao, please visit: http://www.senmiaotech.com. Senmiao routinely provides important updates on its website.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements (including those relating to the operation of Senmiao's ride-hailing platform) are subject to significant risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including those detailed from time to time in the Senmiao's filings with the SEC, and represent Senmiao's views only as of the date they are made and should not be relied upon as representing Senmiao's views as of any subsequent date. Senmiao undertakes no obligation to publicly revise any forward-looking statements to reflect changes in events or circumstances.

For more information, please contact:

At the Company:

Yiye Zhou

Email: edom333@ihongsen.com

Phone: +86 28 6155 4399

Investor Relations:

The Equity Group Inc.

Carolyne Sohn, Vice President

+1 408-538-4577

csohn@equityny.com

Alice Zhang, Associate

+1 212-836-9610

azhang@equityny.com

In China

Lucy Ma, Associate

+86 10 5661 7012

lma@equityny.com

© 2023 Senmiao Technology Ltd. All rights reserved.

View original content:

SOURCE Senmiao Technology Limited