Revenue Grid Recognized in 2023 Gartner® Market Guide for Revenue Intelligence Platforms

ATLANTA, Feb. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Revenue Grid, the go-to Revenue Operations and Intelligence solution for sales teams around the world, today announced that it has been recognized as a Representative Vendor in the 2023 Gartner® Market Guide for Revenue Intelligence Platforms, which aims to assist sales operations leaders to review vendors and key capabilities offered in the revenue intelligence market.

Gartner notes, "The revenue intelligence market continues to grow as vendors coalesce around a set of core capabilities designed to improve seller productivity and manager effectiveness." The guide also highlights two key strategic planning assumptions that will shape the industry in the coming years:

"By 2025, 70% of all B2B seller-buyer interactions will be recorded or analyzed to extract competitive, deal and market insights using artificial intelligence (AI)/machine learning (ML) and natural language processing (NLP)."

"By 2025, 75% of B2B sales organizations will replace traditional sales playbooks with AI-based guided selling solutions."

The guide provides market recommendations for sales operations leaders supporting sales technology solutions:

Determine the proper platform for investment by assessing revenue intelligence solutions for seller-centric support features, including guided selling.

Compare vendors' ability to create actionable tasks for sellers by assessing how near-core features enrich the AI/MLgenerated.

Democratize data for your sales organization by prioritizing vendors that allow seller insights to surface within seller workflows.

Revenue Grid offers an effective platform that addresses the needs of sales operations leaders through its advanced features. With a focus on quality data, Revenue Grid's platform automates activity capture to ensure complete and up-to-date CRM data. Additionally, the platform's contextual AI notifications, called Revenue Signals, enable an effective guided selling process by providing real-time alerts and next-best-step recommendations to sales teams. This allows them to quickly respond to changes in deals, pipeline, or customer communication, and take action to drive sales performance.

"We are honored to be recognized as a Representative Vendor in the latest Gartner Market Guide for Revenue Intelligence Platforms," said Vlad Voskresensky, Co-Founder and CEO of Revenue Grid. "Our platform is vital in the fight against revenue leakage, providing organizations with the necessary tools to detect and solve the leaks. To achieve this, we utilize automated activity capture to ensure accurate and complete data, artificial intelligence to identify and eliminate gaps in the revenue generation process, and Revenue Signals to ensure the proper sales process is followed and future leaks are avoided."

The Gartner Market Guide for Revenue Intelligence Platforms was written by Gartner analysts Steve Rietberg, Adnan Zijadic, Dan Gottlieb, Alyssa Cruz, and Elizabeth Beard and was published in January 2023. For more information, visit the Gartner website.

About Revenue Grid

Revenue Grid is a revenue intelligence platform that helps businesses identify and prevent revenue leaks at any stage of the revenue generation process. Revenue Grid fights revenue leaks by automatically capturing all relevant sales activities, analyzing data with AI, implementing changes to sales processes with Revenue Signals, and measuring the effectiveness of those changes. Organizations as diverse as Hilton, Western Union, Moody's, Trip Advisor, Red Cross, and Robert Half have chosen Revenue Grid, thanks to its customizability and enterprise-readiness. Revenue Grid is a private company headquartered in Atlanta, GA. To learn more, visit revenuegrid.com.

