BRIGGS & STRATTON BRINGS FULL POWER OF VANGUARD® TO ARA SHOW 2023

Battery solutions, engine offerings and concept applications will be on display in Vanguard booth

MILWAUKEE, Feb. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Whether it's a premium commercial grade engine or a powerfully engineered battery product, Vanguard has the solution to meet rental industry needs. Briggs & Stratton is bringing a dynamic mix of its Vanguard battery and engine offerings for the rental market to The American Rental Association (ARA) Show in Orlando, Florida, from Feb. 13 to 15.

The highlight of the Vanguard booth (#1466) will be the new 1.5 kWh* Swappable Battery Pack , which will have an immediate impact on the rental industry when it hits the market in May 2023. Show attendees will have the opportunity to see the Swappable Battery Pack in action in the Vanguard booth powering a Multiquip® trowel and in the Billy Goat booth (#1065) running a Billy Goat® Blower. The Vanguard booth will also feature the expanded Vanguard battery lineup and a selection of its commercial engine offerings.

"Like many industries, the rental market is experiencing an influx of interest in and demand for electrification solutions as changing regulations make job bids even more competitive and more benefits of battery power emerge. As the power solutions provider of choice, Vanguard is innovating battery products that serve a diverse range of segments within the rental market to support our customers as they navigate the evolving electrification landscape," said Chris Davison, Director of Marketing — Electrification at Briggs & Stratton. "We are also investing in vital advancements to our engine offerings as demand for improved emissions performance and productivity continues to grow. The ARA Show is the perfect opportunity to showcase our diversified, proven approach to power solutions."

Charged up about electrification

Providing unmatched power, reduced maintenance and lower total cost of ownership, Vanguard Lithium-Ion Battery Packs are designed with durability and versatility in mind. The latest addition to the battery pack lineup is the 1.5kWh* Swappable Battery Pack, which is engineered to provide users with an efficient, reliable battery power option.

The exchangeable design of the 1.5kWh* Swappable Battery Pack allows users to swiftly swap freshly charged packs from application to application: reducing downtime on the jobsite, increasing productivity and eliminating concerns around range and runtime. This makes it an ideal solution for applications across the rental industry. The integrated Battery Management System (BMS) constantly measures the pack's voltage and temperature to ensure safe and efficient operations. The Swappable Battery Pack can be used in tandem with other Vanguard packs to meet larger electrification needs.

Those attending The ARA Show will also be able to view the current Vanguard Lithium-Ion battery pack lineup , including the 3.5kWh*, 5kWh* and 7kWh* models.

Innovating on customers' behalf

Vanguard will have a mix of its leading commercial engines on display, with a number of them featuring cutting-edge technologies, including the Vanguard 400 EFI/ETC engine. The Vanguard 400 EFI/ETC horizontal shaft commercial gasoline engine is the latest addition to the Vanguard single-cylinder product lineup. The Electronic Fuel Injection (EFI) system provides better fuel efficiency, improved overall performance and quick load acceptance. The engine also offers easy, all-weather choke-less starting. The addition of the Electronic Throttle Control system means operators can count on smooth and consistent power with any load size or terrain type they encounter.

Show attendees will also learn about how recent Vanguard engine innovations are helping to reduce maintenance intervals and optimize uptime so crews can tackle the task at hand. These innovations include the Vanguard Cyclonic Air Filtration System, which helps reduce maintenance by doubling air filter replacement intervals to 600 hours. The exclusive TransportGuard™ technology from Vanguard integrates a single action fuel and ignition shut-off switch to mitigate the risk of engine failure due to the mixing of fuel and oil during transport.

"One of the biggest pain points we hear from our rental partners regarding the engines in their fleet is that customers will forget to shut off the fuel during transport," said Brad Hanna, Vice President Marketing & Product Management — Power Division at Briggs & Stratton. "The TransportGuard solution alleviates this common problem while minimizing the need for unscheduled oil changes and other problems that arise from fuel and oil dilution."

To learn more about Vanguard and see the company's diverse product portfolio, visit the Vanguard booth (#1466) at The ARA Show in Orlando, February 13–15.

*Total energy measured using a 0.2C discharge per IEC 61960-3:2017

**All power levels are stated gross HP at 3,600 RPM per SAE J1940.

About Briggs & Stratton

Briggs & Stratton, headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, provides innovative products and diverse power solutions to help people get work done. Briggs & Stratton is the world's largest producer of engines for outdoor power equipment, and is a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of lithium-ion battery, standby generator, energy storage system, lawn and garden, turf care and job site products through its Briggs & Stratton®, Vanguard®, Ferris®, Simplicity®, Snapper®, Billy Goat®, Allmand®, SimpliPhi®, Branco® and Victa® brands. Briggs & Stratton products are designed, manufactured, marketed and serviced in more than 100 countries on six continents.

