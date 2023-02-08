Jennifer Deason Appointed Chief Executive Officer of Home Partners of America; Co-Founder and Current CEO William Young to Transition to Non-Executive Chairperson

Deason Brings Over Two Decades of C-Suite Executive Experience and Significant Operational Expertise

CHICAGO, Feb. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Home Partners of America ("Home Partners" or the "Company"), a leader in making homeownership a reality for more people and a wholly owned portfolio company of Blackstone, today announced that Jennifer Deason has been appointed the Company's next Chief Executive Officer, effective February 27, 2023. Ms. Deason is a seasoned entrepreneur who also brings decades of executive leadership experience spanning multiple industries. She will succeed Home Partners' Co-Founder and CEO William Young, who will transition to the role of Non-Executive Chairperson of the Board of Directors after building and leading the Company for more than a decade.

Jennifer Deason, Incoming CEO (PRNewswire)

Commenting on the transition, Mr. Young said, "It has been an honor to work with such a wonderful group of purpose-driven people at Home Partners. Together, we have helped individuals and families across the country access homes in great communities and have expanded housing access for low-to-moderate-income families through our Choice Lease program. There is still a tremendous amount of work left to do, and Jen is uniquely able to lead our company through its next phase of development and growth with her exceptional background and deep passion for fostering a culture of collaboration."

Ms. Deason said, "I am honored to follow in Bill's footsteps and lead this exceptional team at Home Partners. Home Partners' mission is particularly close to my own personal story, as I was raised by a single mom who did not have any paths to homeownership. A program like Home Partners would have been nothing short of life changing. I'm looking forward to working with the team to build on the Company's strong foundation and make home access and homeownership a reality for many more people."

Rob Harper, Head of Real Estate Asset Management Americas at Blackstone, added, "Home Partners is gaining an exceptional leader in Jen. She is a proven operator with a track record of successfully leading first rate companies across multiple industries, and she also brings a deep commitment to both Home Partners' mission and to creating diverse and collaborative work environments. I also want to extend my gratitude to Bill, whose vision has built Home Partners into the exceptional company it is today. As Non-Executive Chairperson, Bill will work closely with Jen and the senior management team to ensure a smooth and successful transition."

About Jennifer Deason

Ms. Deason brings to Home Partners years of executive leadership and entrepreneurial experience, most recently launching Belong Capital and Flowcode, where she focused on identifying and partnering with high-potential innovative businesses and enabling connections between companies and their consumers. Previously, Ms. Deason held key senior leadership positions at Sotheby's, The Weather Company, Bain Capital and McKinsey. Ms. Deason currently serves on the board of directors of Concentrix Corporation and MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. She also serves on the Board of Trustees at the Massachusetts Museum of Contemporary Art. Ms. Deason holds a B.A. from Yale University and an M.B.A. from Stanford University.

About Home Partners of America

Chicago-based Home Partners of America, a Blackstone portfolio company, provides access to high-quality single-family housing to individuals and families in communities around the U.S. Through its innovative Lease Purchase program, Home Partners offers residents transparent and flexible paths to homeownership, and its Choice Lease® program expands that mission to open up new homeownership possibilities for low-to-moderate-income families and historically under-represented communities. For more information, please visit www.homepartners.com.

Contact

Stacey Schulte

(312) 995-9737

sschulte@homepartners.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Home Partners of America