Chrysler, Dodge and Jeep® Brand Vehicles Bring Home 19th Annual Vincentric Best Value in America Awards

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., Feb. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

Chrysler, Dodge and Jeep® brand vehicles earned multiple honors in the 19th annual Vincentric Best Value in America Awards, announced Tuesday, February 7, 2023. (PRNewswire)

Dodge named Best Value in America in the SUV/Van Brand category in the 19th annual Vincentric Best Value in America Awards

2023 Chrysler 300 earns Best Value in America: Large Sedan segment award

2023 Chrysler Pacifica Plug-in Hybrid takes Minivan segment honors

Dodge Durango earns Best Value in America: Large SUV segment award for the second time

Jeep® Gladiator named Best Value in America in the Small/Mid-Size Pickup segment for the second consecutive year

Chrysler, Dodge and Jeep® brand vehicles earned multiple honors in the 19th annual Vincentric Best Value in America Awards, announced Tuesday, February 7, 2023. Dodge brand earned the Vincentric Best Value in America brand award in the SUV/Van category while the 2023 Chrysler 300, 2023 Chrysler Pacifica Plug-in Hybrid, 2023 Dodge Durango and 2023 Jeep Gladiator took home Best Value in America wins in their respective segments.

The Vincentric Best Value in America Awards are model-specific honors that determine the best value in each segment. Value is determined using a statistical analysis that incorporates the current market price and total cost of ownership of 2023 model-year vehicles.

In addition to the Dodge brand claiming Best Value in America in the SUV/Van Brand category, the 2023 Chrysler 300 and 2023 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid plug-in earned Best Value in America honors in the Large Sedan segment and Minivan segment, respectively. For the second time, Dodge Durango was recognized as the Best Value in America in the Large SUV segment, while the Jeep Gladiator picked up a second consecutive award in the Small/Mid-Size Pickup segment.

As part of the awards process, Vincentric also identified two Stellantis models as having the lowest total cost of ownership in its class: the 2023 Chrysler 300 (Lowest Cost to Own in America: Large Sedan) and the 2023 Dodge Durango (Lowest Cost to Own in America: Large SUV segment).

Chrysler Brand

The Chrysler brand has delighted customers with distinctive designs, craftsmanship, advanced innovation and technology since the company was founded in 1925. The Chrysler Pacifica continues to reinvent the minivan, a segment Chrysler invented 40 years ago. Pacifica delivers an unprecedented level of functionality, versatility, technology and bold styling along with the most standard safety features in the industry and most advanced available all-wheel-drive system in its class. The available innovative plug-in hybrid powertrain takes this revolutionary vehicle a step further. It's the first electrified vehicle in the minivan segment and achieves more than 80 MPGe in electric-only mode, has an all-electric range of more than 30 miles and a total range of more than 500 miles. Chrysler Pacifica is also the most awarded minivan over the last six years with more than 170 honors and industry accolades since its introduction as a minivan. The Chrysler 300 lineup delivers on the brand's promise of accessible luxury, with iconic and elegant design, world-class performance, efficiency and quality.

Dodge//SRT

For more than 100 years, the Dodge brand has carried on the spirit of brothers John and Horace Dodge. Their influence continues today as Dodge shifts into high gear with a lineup that delivers unrivaled performance in each of the segments where they compete. Dodge drives forward as a pure performance brand, offering SRT Hellcat versions of the Dodge Challenger, Dodge Charger and Dodge Durango, as well as an R/T plug-in hybrid electric vehicle (PHEV) version of the all-new 2023 Dodge Hornet, representing the brand's first-ever electrified performance vehicle. Dodge delivers the drag-strip dominating 807-horsepower Dodge Challenger SRT Super Stock; the 797-horsepower Dodge Charger SRT Redeye, the most powerful and fastest mass-produced sedan in the world; and the 710-horsepower Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat, the most powerful SUV ever; and best-in-class standard performance in the compact utility vehicle segment with the Dodge Hornet. Combined, these four muscle vehicles make Dodge the industry's most powerful brand, offering more horsepower than any other American brand across its entire lineup.

Jeep Gladiator

The Jeep Gladiator, engineered from the ground up to be the most off-road capable Jeep truck ever, builds on a rich heritage of tough, dependable Jeep trucks with an unmatched combination of rugged utility, authentic Jeep design, open-air freedom, clever functionality and versatility. Equipped with a versatile cargo box and either the proven 3.6-liter Pentastar V-6 engine or 3.0-liter EcoDiesel V-6 engine, Gladiator is built to handle the demands of an active lifestyle while delivering an open-air driving experience in a design that is unmistakably Jeep. Combining traditional Jeep attributes with strong truck credentials, the Jeep Gladiator is a unique vehicle capable of taking passengers and cargo anywhere. A multitude of technology features, such as Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and safety features, such as Blind-spot Monitoring and Rear Cross Path detection, adaptive cruise control and Forward Collision Warning-Plus, further Gladiator's appeal.

Stellantis North America

Stellantis (NYSE: STLA) is one of the world's leading automakers and a mobility provider. In North America, it's best known for producing and selling vehicles in a portfolio of iconic and award-winning brands such as Jeep®, Chrysler, Dodge, Ram, Alfa Romeo and Fiat. Powered by its diversity, Stellantis leads the way the region and the world move – aspiring to become the greatest sustainable mobility tech company, not the biggest, while creating added value for all stakeholders as well as the communities in which it operates. For more information, visit www.stellantis.com.

Follow company news and video on:

Company blog: http://blog.stellantisnorthamerica.com

Media website: http://media.stellantisnorthamerica.com

Company website: www.stellantis.com

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/Stellantis

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/StellantisNA

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/stellantisna

Twitter: @StellantisNA

YouTube: http://youtube.com/StellantisNA

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Stellantis