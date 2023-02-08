Bracken Welcomes New Consultants Deepak Behera, MD, and Gitte Andreasen, Providing Expertise in Radiopharmaceuticals and Marketing, Respectively

NEWTOWN, Pa., Feb. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Bracken Group announces the addition of Dr. Deepak Behera, Senior Partner and Chief Medical Officer, and Gitte Andreasen, Senior Partner and Fractional Chief Marketing Officer, to their consulting team. With the addition of these experts in their respective fields, the consulting group continues to leverage wisdom and collective expertise—advancing Bracken's intelligence ecosystem.

Deepak is a highly accomplished nuclear medicine trained physician-scientist and executive with over 20 years of experience in nuclear medicine, specifically in clinical development, medical affairs, product launches, and radiopharmaceuticals. He has an extensive background in the clinical, academic, and pharmaceutical/biotech sectors, has published more than 20 journal articles, and co-authored 2 patents.

Gitte has held senior marketing management positions during her 18 years in the medical imaging field at GE Healthcare (Diagnostic ultrasound & Bone densitometry/body composition), Toshiba/Vital Images (Advanced Visualization), ESAOTE (Diagnostic Ultrasound & MRI,) Philips Healthcare (Mammography), and IBA (Proton Therapy). Gitte has managed multiple global go-to-market strategies, global product launches, and marketing operations. She has extensive expertise in opinion leader management and marketing staff development.

Dr. Colin G. Miller, CEO of Bracken, stated, "We are delighted that Dr. Deepak Behera and Gitte Andreasen have joined Bracken's consulting group and extended the depth of the team in two growing areas. Deepak's background as a nuclear medicine physician-scientist and industry executive offers exceptional deftness to his consulting work within the pharma/biotech/radiopharmaceutical industry. Since Gitte and Bracken have worked together before, the experience and energy she brings to the marketing aspects of the business, along with her extensive work managing marketing strategy within the medical imaging field, is unparalleled." Dr. Miller went on to say, "Our clients will benefit greatly from Deepak's understanding of regulatory, clinical strategy, and medical affairs, and Gitte's experience in global marketing development and oversight."

About The Bracken Group

Bracken offers consulting, regulatory, analytics, marketing, and sales enablement solutions for the life sciences and digital health industries. Through highly experienced consultative support, business programs, and data-enabled products, Bracken provides a multidisciplinary approach to exceeding goals for their clients.

