Savvas Learning Company Introduces the Newly Updated enVision Mathematics 2024

Nation's best-selling math series made even better with more real-world learning experiences to make math meaningful to students

PARAMUS, N.J., Feb. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Savvas Learning Company , a K-12 next-generation learning solutions leader, introduced its newly updated enVision Mathematics series with many exciting enhancements inspired by feedback from math teachers, including brand-new family engagement resources to support student learning at home.

Savvas Learning Company, a K-12 next-generation learning solutions leader, introduced its newly updated enVision Mathematics series with many exciting enhancements inspired by feedback from math teachers, including brand-new family engagement resources to support student learning at home. (PRNewswire)

enVision Math 2024 helps educators teach with confidence and engages students with hands-on, problem-based learning.

enVision © 2024, the newest edition of Savvas Learning Company's highly-effective and best-selling math series for grades K-12, is now packed with even more student-centered activities that engage learners in real-world, meaningful math, along with a variety of new instructional support tools to save teachers time while offering them flexibility for lesson planning.

"Savvas has always been focused on providing educators the highest-quality math curriculum combined with the most flexible resources to make teaching easier, a commitment that has made enVision the nation's most popular math program used in thousands of classrooms everywhere," said Bethlam Forsa, CEO of Savvas Learning Company. "With new features centered around students and more supportive resources for both home and classroom, enVision offers an innovative curriculum that helps educators teach with confidence and engages students with hands-on, problem-based learning."

enVision Mathematics provides comprehensive, standards-based content to support all students in developing deep conceptual understanding, procedural skill, and fluency, with relevant application opportunities to become college- and career-ready. The nationally recognized series — including enVision Mathematics © 2024 Grades K-5 , enVision Mathematics © 2024 Grades 6-8 , and enVision A|G|A © 2024 Algebra 1 | Geometry | Algebra 2 — features problem-based learning, performance tasks, and visual instruction, providing students multiple ways to learn.

Accessible on the newly enhanced Savvas Realize, the K-12 education industry's most innovative learning management system, enVision offers the flexibility of digital, print, and blended instruction, and provides educators with the tools they need to personalize learning for all students. A selection of new features includes:

Student-Led Learning Activities: High-interest, hands-on math projects, like the new "Let's Investigate!" digital lessons, add to an array of multimedia lessons and project-based learning activities, including 3-Act Math Modeling , Pick a Project , and STEM Projects , that invite every student's input to build a collective understanding of new ideas. High-interest, hands-on math projects, like the new "Let's Investigate!" digital lessons, add to an array of multimedia lessons and project-based learning activities, including, and, that invite every student's input to build a collective understanding of new ideas.

Flexible Teacher Support: Embedded teacher support and meaningful professional development are built right into the program, while new, ready-made instructional materials for each lesson make teacher preparation time quick and easy.

Family Engagement Resources: Shareable digital resources for every lesson are specifically designed to empower families with easy-to-understand topic previews and lesson summaries, along with worked-out homework examples, learning videos, and suggestions for math practice at home. Shareablefor every lesson are specifically designed to empower families with easy-to-understand topic previews and lesson summaries, along with worked-out homework examples, learning videos, and suggestions for math practice at home.

Personalized Student Practice: The new Savvy Adaptive Practice delivers just-right math instruction and personalized practice automatically in real time, allowing students to review prerequisite concepts or accelerate forward as they practice.

Savvas also announced that its Savvas Math Screener and Diagnostic Assessments (MSDA) tool, for use with enVision Mathematics K-8, now includes mid-year and year-end growth assessments to help educators monitor student progress and skills proficiency throughout the school year. Easily administered via Savvas Realize, the MSDA offers data-driven insights with standards-based instructional content recommendations to help teachers tailor instruction and address students' individual learning needs. District-level report visualizations also make monitoring district assessment administration and student performance easy and efficient.

With its unique and proven instructional design, enVision offers comprehensive vertical alignment from kindergarten through Algebra 2, ensuring schools and districts meet student and teacher needs with one trusted program. Educators like Josh Robertson, secondary curriculum and instruction director for the Houston County School District in Alabama, agree: "One of the reasons I like enVision is that it's a consistent program in all the K-12 classrooms across our district. That's invaluable for our students."

"Our district has had great success with enVision Math," Robertson continued. "We have seen a significant increase in the rigor of the material being taught, and with that, an increase in student achievement. The curriculum is rigorous yet supportive, as it builds the level of rigor into the lesson. The program also provides our students with engaging material and opportunities for collaboration as well as challenge problems and activities. With enVision, the possibilities are really endless with what our students can do."

ABOUT SAVVAS LEARNING COMPANY

At Savvas, we believe learning should inspire. By combining new ideas, new ways of thinking, and new ways of interacting, we design next-generation learning solutions that help prepare students to become global citizens in a more interconnected, digital world. To learn more, visit Savvas Learning Company . Savvas Learning Company's products are available for sale in Canada through its subsidiary, Rubicon .

(PRNewsfoto/Savvas Learning Company) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Savvas Learning Company