Everyday Market from Woolworths Expands Online Marketplace with CommerceHub

The partnership gives more brands access to Australia's largest retailer

MELBOURNE, Australia, Feb. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CommerceHub , one of the world's largest commerce networks and provider of software solutions connecting supply, demand, and delivery for retailers and brands globally, today announced a new partnership with Everyday Market from Woolworths. The partnership enables a growing number of brands to sell a wider range of products on the Everyday Market integrated marketplace, powered by ecommerce solutions from ChannelAdvisor, a CommerceHub company.

Connecting brands to retailers is key to driving the success of our customers.

Everyday Market was launched by Woolworths Group in September 2021. The curated marketplace offers customers access to an extended array of everyday items across many different categories in one convenient place while they are shopping online. ChannelAdvisor ecommerce tools support marketplace growth with superior capabilities for brands to manage price, inventory management, fulfillment, and shipping of products sold through Everyday Market. The result is a better experience for Everyday Market customers, truly complementing their shopping experience on woolworths.com.au and the Woolworths app. The Woolworths Group serves over 24 million customers on a weekly basis and ecommerce continues to be a focus to better serve customers, with the channel growing 33.6% year-over-year.

Darren Fifield, APAC Managing Director, ChannelAdvisor, a CommerceHub company, said: "Connecting brands to retailers is key to driving the success of our customers, and through this partnership, brands can sell more effectively through Australia's largest retailer, Woolworths, and will gain better control of the process from pricing to delivery, enabling them to ensure that the customer experience is seamless."

CommerceHub recently completed its merger with ChannelAdvisor, creating a significantly expanded network and portfolio of solutions and services enabling networked commerce for global businesses. ChannelAdvisor solutions can help connect brands to multiple global marketplaces and channels, and this launch with Everyday Market includes Marketplacer as a channel integration partner. Together, this integration is bringing thousands more international brands to Everyday Market customers.

You can find additional information here on how to sell on Everyday Market from Woolworths. For more information on ecommerce tools from ChannelAdvisor, a CommerceHub company, visit channeladvisor.com.

About CommerceHub

CommerceHub is one of the world's largest, most trusted commerce networks, connecting over 40,000 retailers and brands globally to transact more than $50 billion in gross merchandise value (GMV) annually. Customers rely on CommerceHub's software solutions to reach and convert more shoppers, expand margin, and enhance the online shopping experience through drop ship, marketplace, digital advertising, and delivery management. For more information, visit: commercehub.com .

View original content:

SOURCE CommerceHub