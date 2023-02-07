Arkose Labs Appoints Frank Teruel as new Chief Financial Officer

Company bolsters management team with experienced cybersecurity and identity financial chief to drive company to continued growth and profitability

SAN MATEO, Calif., Feb. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Arkose Labs , the global leader in bot management and account security, today announced that Frank Teruel has joined the company as its new CFO. Teruel will serve on the Executive Leadership Team and report directly to founder and CEO Kevin Gosschalk.

"I'm delighted to welcome Frank to the team," said Gosschalk. "His deep cybersecurity and identity domain expertise combined with decades-long experience leading public and private companies in chief financial and operational roles is a competitive differentiator for us."

In this role, Teruel will lead the Corporate Services Organization, as well as key strategic initiatives. He will be responsible for maturing the company's financial processes and controls and supporting the overarching corporate priority of continued high growth and achieving strong profitability.

Teruel has been in the cybersecurity and identity industry for more than 20 years and takes the helm of the Arkose Labs' finance and corporate services organization after leading the finance organization at Mitek Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: MITK) as CFO and SVP. Prior to that, he served as Chief Operating Officer of ADARA, which is a global leader in predictive consumer intelligence through its permissioned data and verified identity platform. He played a pivotal role as General Manager and SVP at digital identity pioneer ThreatMetrix, defining and leading the sale of the company to RELX (London: REL; Amsterdam: REN; New York: RELX and RENX) in an $830 million transaction.

Teruel said, "I'm delighted to join the Arkose Labs leadership team at this critical juncture of continued high growth and scale. The confluence of incessant cybersecurity threats and identity compromise puts Arkose Labs at the forefront of helping its global customers stop bad actors, stop account fraud, and reduce the operating expenses associated with mitigating the tsunami of on-line threats. The Arkose Labs technology platform provides customers capabilities from stopping the incessant bot-driven and fraud-farm attacks, which are the most difficult to detect, to email intelligence, behavioral biometrics, and critical identity signals. Add its industry leading 1-million-dollar credential stuffing warranty, and Arkose Labs is positioned as the clear leader and innovator in our space."

Teruel is a passionate believer in continuous education. To give back to the community and shape the next generation of business leaders, he has spent the last 11 years serving as an adjunct professor at Santa Clara University's Leavey School of Business MBA program, a role which he continues to hold today.

About Arkose Labs

Arkose Labs' mission is to create an online environment where all consumers are protected from malicious activity. Its AI-based platform combines powerful risk assessments with dynamic attack response that undermines the ROI behind attacks while improving good user throughput. The company offers the world's first and only $1 Million Credential Stuffing Warranty™. Headquartered in San Mateo, CA with offices in Brisbane and Sydney, Australia, San Jose, Costa Rica, and London, UK, the company ranked as the 106th fastest-growing company in North America on the 2022 Deloitte Fast500 list.

