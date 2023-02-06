Enabling providers and payors to have greater insights to their most at risk populations

TUCSON, Ariz. and ALLEN, Texas, Feb. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- HealthTrio, an innovative Software-as-a-Service provider for health plans, third-party administrators, and other risk-bearing healthcare organizations, and OptMyCare, a healthcare predictive and descriptive analytics SaaS platform that provides risk stratification and mitigation outputs to risk-bearing entities, today announced their partnership.

HealthTrio partners with OptMyCare for predictive analytics. (PRNewswire)

"Incorporating OptMyCare's solution into HealthTrio's platform will elevate the user experience."

HealthTrio's comprehensive digital engagement platform connecting members, providers and payers will now include OptMyCare's unique analytics on risk stratification and mitigation pathways. This powerful combination will use data to identify patients who are at high risk for disease progression and will roll out actionable disease mitigation pathways to the patient. Health care technology leader and former CEO and Chairman of HMS (acquired by Gainwell technologies), Bill Lucia, commented that partnerships like these are essential for risk-bearing entities that do not have a highly accurate predictive solution. Moreover, it could take several years to develop an accurate predictive and prescriptive clinical risk solution.

"Incorporating OptMyCare's solution into our platform will further increase the user experience and allow their providers and health plans to stay well informed on their members to provide the highest quality of care and cost savings," said Jim Carlough, President of HealthTrio. "We are excited to see how this powerful product makes a difference for our clients."

"This partnership would provide OptMyCare an opportunity to incorporate its machine learning risk stratification and prescriptive solution into HealthTrio's workflow and learn from the real-time data feeds for maximizing prediction accuracies," said Dr. Saravanan Bala, CEO of OptMyCare.

About HealthTrio

For over 23 years, HealthTrio has been providing solutions for the health insurance industry that optimize user self-service, value-based care, healthcare consumerism, real-time integration and so much more. Our customizable, secure platform provides you with a comprehensive suite of tools – from everyday solutions such as real-time eligibility, plan shopping and enrollment, benefits, and claims to advanced features supporting provider quality performance, cost transparency, and automated authorizations. With advanced security capabilities, HealthTrio's platform extends beyond the traditional member, provider, employer, and broker access to include guests, caregivers, community-based organizations, and a variety of other user types.

For more information, visit healthtrio.com.

About OptMyCare

OptMyCare is a cloud-based descriptive & predictive analytics SaaS product with precision prescriptive solution at a member level for all risk bearing entities. OptMyCare developed the first in market solution that identifies and stratifies all healthcare conditions identifying emerging risk and cost with high accuracy enabling risk bearing entities to prioritize workforce and decrease disease progression.

For more information, visit opt-mycare.com.

Contact:

Gabbie St. Remy

Director of Marketing

HealthTrio

520.748.6072

gabbie.stremy@healthtrio.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE OptMyCare Inc