Element to Present Data and Innovation Roadmap at AGBT

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Element Biosciences, Inc.— the developer of an innovative DNA sequencing platform disrupting genomics — will present details about its new Avidity Cloudbreak™ technology and the company's innovation roadmap at the Advances in Genome Biology and Technology (AGBT) General Meeting Feb. 6-9, 2023, in Hollywood, FL.

With its new Cloudbreak chemistry coming in April, Element is accelerating the power of sequencing with 20 percent faster runs and a simplified workflow with Elevate linear libraries, all with superior accuracy at the industry's lowest cost. Element provides the highest quality sequencing on a benchtop for as low as $200 a genome, or $2 per gigabase.

Speed: Less than a year after its launch, AVITI is now the fastest desktop sequencer, based on average Q30+ gigabase per day. The new chemistry reduces sequencing time for 300G per flow cell down to 38 hours, 10 hours less than previously. Cloudbreak's faster run times make it easier for researchers to maximize the output of the AVITI sequencer during daily work schedules, as one run on a 150-cycle kit can be completed every 24 hours.





Flexibility: Increasing flexibility and ease of use, Cloudbreak introduces improved workflow to reduce hands-on time.





Quality: Element has also improved overall accuracy -- with greater than 90 percent Q30, AVITI is the highest quality benchtop sequencer on the market. Element will present customer data on exome sequencing reporting the majority of bases on AVITI are >Q42, the first commercial platform consistently delivering data quality in excess of Q40.

Supporting the AVITI System, Element will also introduce the Elembio Cloud Platform (ECP), a customer-facing software portal that will allow customers to configure and manage their instruments, manage user access, and remotely monitor their sequencing runs.

"Our announcements at ABGT show Element's commitment to rapidly delivering further improvements to the industry-leading performance researchers can achieve with AVITI," said Matthew Kellinger, PhD, Element Vice President of Biochemistry and Co-Founder. "Our new Cloudbreak chemistry provides a foundation for our 2x300 chemistry being released later in 2023 to bring more innovative solutions to the genomics community."

Join Element for a series of talks at AGBT, including:

Tuesday, Feb. 7, 8:00 a.m. in Lounge 212:

Carrie Cibulskis, Director, Cancer Genomics, Broad Institute Genomics Platform, will present "Evaluation of Element AVITI in Cancer NGS Assays."

Jon Armstrong, VP of Research & Development, Jumpcode Genomics, will present "Boost your single cell studies with CRISPRclean and AVITI: Sequence less and see more usable data."

Semyon Kruglyak, PhD, Element VP of Informatics, will present "Avidity Sequencing: Quality and Applications."

Wednesday, Feb. 8:

Francisco Garcia, PhD, Element SVP of Software and Informatics, will present "ELEVATING Sequencing and Genomic Analysis with AVITI: Introducing AVITI OS 2.0 and Elembio Cloud," at 8:00 a.m. in Lounge 212, followed by an Open House and Q&A with Element CTO, SVP of R&D and Co-Founder Michael Previte and scientific leadership.

Matthew Kellinger, PhD, Element VP of Biochemistry and Co-Founder, will present data on Element's technology and future outlook in an AGBT Bronze Workshop talk, "Cloudbreak and Beyond: A Roadmap for Innovation" at 2:40 p.m. in the Grand Ballroom.

Shawn Levy, PhD, Element Chief Scientific Officer and SVP of Applications, will present a Technology/Biology session on "Avidity-based sequencing improves sensitivity and detection in metagenomic analysis" at 8:30 p.m. at the Great Hall 4-6.

The full schedule of Element events at AGBT can be found here:

About Element Biosciences, Inc.

Element Biosciences is a multi-disciplinary life science company currently focused on developing disruptive DNA sequencing technology for research and diagnostic markets. Through innovating every fundamental element of a sequencing system, Element empowers customers with affordable, high-quality data and an improved user experience, which in turn will accelerate scientific discoveries and broaden the use of genomic medicine. To learn more about Element, please visit www.elementbiosciences.com.

