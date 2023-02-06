Airspace Link Announces New AirHub® Portal Application To Further Align and Enable Stakeholders Working to Integrate and Operate Drones

DETROIT, Feb. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Airspace Link, Inc. is announcing the next generation of the AirHub® Platform: AirHub® Portal.

Following the introduction of their UAS Integration Framework last fall, Airspace Link has continued to innovate in their mission to help align stakeholders in advancing safe drone integration into the national airspace and communities at scale. Today's announcement brings together Airspace Link's AirHub technology with their UAS Integration framework approach – providing a common platform for both the UAS industry and government stakeholders through AirHub® Portal.

AirHub Portal streamlines workflows for users involved in drone integration, including national, state, and local government managers, planners, and drone operators, as well as recreational and certified pilots looking to utilize airspace for private and commercial use cases.

AirHub Portal is a progressive web application allowing users to install it directly on their desktop or mobile device or utilize a web-based experience, depending on their preference. The application enables users to prepare and plan for, manage, and execute drone operations within a unified system.

"As the number of drone operations increases, so does the need for enhanced planning and management tools. As we work on what our customers need today and what they'll be relying on in the future, our new Portal platform will help unify all stakeholders on one platform and empower them with the individual features they want and need." says Daniel Bradshaw, CTO & VP of Engineering.

As the drone industry has scaled, fragmentation has increased with specific applications designed for specific use cases, often leaving users dependent on a broad range of applications to execute their needs. AirHub® Portal brings users together to enable all types of use cases and functions in the future.

"In the past, our government customers were focused on enabling and supporting operators – but now, government customers are also operators themselves, buying and operating their own drones for public safety, infrastructure inspection, surveying, and other use cases designed to make work safer and more efficient. Having tools to help them understand their airspace, communicate with pilots, and provide the functions necessary to help them operate and manage their own drone fleets has become increasingly important to them. The AirHub® Portal application will begin to serve all of those needs in one place," says Michael Healander, President & CEO at Airspace Link.

Private drone operators are also planning for a changing set of needs as their operations scale in complexity and geography, while regulations advance in parallel. Today, operators are concerned heavily with core functions such as mission planning, fleet management, regulatory compliance, and safety. When they look to the future of what the industry will need in terms of advanced mission planning, insights, and other analysis, they'll also need the ability to disseminate that information across fleets.

Airspace Link is announcing a multitude of new features coming into the AirHub® Portal App, including Airspace Awareness, Authoritative & Enterprise Advisories (Constraints), Mission Planning including Routing, Risk Analysis and Situational Awareness, Fleet Management Integration, UAS Traffic, and more on the horizon.

Demos and access to the AirHub® Portal application can be requested through the Airspace Link business development and technical teams which can be reached at sales@airspacelink.com.

About Airspace Link

Airspace Link's vision is to create a world where the safe integration of drones fuels human progress, advancing social equity, the environment, and the economy. Founded in Detroit in 2018 by CEO Michael Healander, Airspace Link is one of the few FAA Approved UAS Service Suppliers of the Low Altitude Authorization & Notification Capability (LAANC). Airspace Link's cloud-based platform, AirHub®, provides the digital infrastructure required to support the safe use of recreational and commercial drone use in communities at scale, supporting the growth of drone operations, drone service providers, drone manufacturers, package delivery, and air taxi deployment in the future. Learn more at www.airspacelink.com.

