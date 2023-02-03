MadeInUSA.com Launches Enterprise Level Marketplace - Qualified Vendors Invited to Apply!

ORLANDO, Fla., Feb. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- There is finally an online marketplace solely dedicated to only US-Made products. MadeInUSA.com is an Enterprise level eCommerce marketplace specifically designed to highlight and promote vendors committed to domestically producing products. As the premier and trusted online marketplace for products made in the USA, the site offers a doorway between US manufacturers and the world.

MadeInUSA.com is now open for vendor applications and will soon be offering products directly to consumers. Vendors may list products for free but must certify that products displayed on the site are produced in compliance with the FTC Made in USA claim. Strict adherence is required for all vendors.

Customers will be able to identify and search vendors by one of three categories: Made in USA, Made in USA with US & Global Materials, and Assembled in the USA. They may also search for vendors by a Business Certification such as Veteran, Women, Minority, GSA Holder, or Small Business. This will increase a company's visibility, allowing access to opportunities they might not otherwise have.

With 8 out of 10 Americans wanting to purchase USA-made products over imported ones, vendors will receive great benefits and promotion with MadeInUSA.com as a marketplace facilitator committed to the goal of enhancing and expanding the network of producers and consumers supporting American businesses.

Manufacturers will not want to miss out on the exciting launch of this expansive marketplace designed to highlight their products to an eager-to-buy customer base.

MadeInUSA.com's eCommerce platform is based on a drop ship model and will collect and pay all sales tax and shipping costs. All the manufacturers must do is build it and box it! Brad Winnings, COO of MadeInUSA.com, stated, "Our company is focused on reconnecting the U.S. manufacturer to the U.S. consumer and creating American jobs through the demand for USA branded products."

MadeInUSA.com is built using the latest technology and is the most comprehensive, secure, online resource for consumers and corporate buyers who understand that buying USA-made isn't just patriotic, it's an investment into our communities, our labor force, and our economy.

Be American. Buy American. Manufacturers and vendors can join the movement by visiting https://madeinusa.com/vendor to submit an application.

