Pugsley Wood LLP Announces New Partner John H. Sutter

BOSTON, Feb. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pugsley Wood LLP is pleased to announce that John H. Sutter has been elected to the Firm's partnership. Mr. Sutter has been Of Counsel with the firm since its founding in 2022.

"John is an immensely talented attorney, whose diverse background in whistleblower representation, securities litigation, and corporate M&A makes him an incredible asset to our growing partnership. I could not be more pleased to welcome him aboard," said Managing Partner Bryan A. Wood.

Pugsley Wood Partner Mark Pugsley added, "John has consistently demonstrated a deep understanding of both complex corporate structures and securities regulation. I am grateful for his past contributions to our firm's success and collegial firm culture and look forward to the positive impact he will bring in the future."

Mr. Sutter graduated from Boston University School of Law, summa cum laude, and spent many years counseling clients on M&A and securities matters before becoming a full-time securities and whistleblower litigator. Since joining Pugsley Wood, Mr. Sutter has been heavily involved in the firm's work representing whistleblowers on numerous matters that have resulted in ongoing investigations by both the Securities and Exchange Commission and Commodity Futures Trading Commission, including a lead role working with clients who reported a $450 million Ponzi scheme that recently resulted in multiple claims brought by federal regulators.

"I am honored to be invited to join the firm's partnership," said Mr. Sutter. "Whistleblower work is a uniquely fulfilling way to practice law. I look forward to helping our whistleblower clients combat corporate fraud."

Pugsley Wood LLP is one of the premier SEC whistleblower law firms in the United States. Wood and Pugsley began collaborating on whistleblower cases in early 2015. In 2021 they decided to leave their respective law firms with over 20 years of experience to better serve their clients by pooling their knowledge and resources in a highly specialized law firm dedicated solely to representing whistleblowers. To date, they have received more than $100 million in whistleblower awards for their clients through the SEC, CFTC, DOJ, FIRREA/FIAFEA and other whistleblower programs.

