Puffs® Power Pals are Back for Year 2 with the Kids at Children's Healthcare of Atlanta and Star Dominique Thorne This Cold & Flu Season

Puffs® Power Pals are Back for Year 2 with the Kids at Children's Healthcare of Atlanta and Star Dominique Thorne This Cold & Flu Season

CINCINNATI, Feb. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- This cold and flu season, Puffs tissues is once again bringing our Puffs Power Pals together with the actress, Dominique Thorne, to lend a soft touch to the world's fiercest superheroes at Children's Healthcare of Atlanta. For those children battling life-threatening illnesses, certain treatments can cause delicate skin to become dry, rough, itchy and red. With cold and flu season upon us, the chances of a sore, red nose are only increased by using ordinary tissues.

Puffs (PRNewswire)

Playing an iconic role, Dominique knows all too well about the strength of superheroes and what it's like to face and overcome unique challenges in the industry.

"The success of the MCU and the growing ways it seeks to accurately represent us all; across creed and circumstance, is something I am very proud to be a part of, " says Dominique. "So when Puffs asked me to join them and Children's Healthcare of Atlanta, in celebrating these kids —all of whom have and continue to be real life superheroes in the face of adversity— it was an easy 'yes!'"

An elite group of young yet mighty superheroes, the Puffs Power Pals are on a mission to blast sore, red noses this season with Puffs Ultra Soft, all while honoring those children that fight like superheroes every single day. To further help the Power Pals on their mission, Puffs tissues is donating $25,000 and 3,500 boxes of Puffs Ultra Soft to the little noses in need at Children's HealthCare of Atlanta.

"We are honored and humbled to put a spotlight on the children at Children's Healthcare of Atlanta and lend a soft touch to those battle adversity and face challenges every day," said Janette Yauch, Vice President, Puffs. "This year we're proud to commit $25,000 in addition to donating Puffs Tissues to help these children keep fighting like the superheroes they are."

"On behalf of the families served at Children's Healthcare of Atlanta, we are extremely grateful for Puffs Tissues' generous $25,000 gift. Puffs' support ensures that we can continue to provide top-notch care for our patients and provide hope for a better future," says Nancy O'Kelley, Corporate Development Officer, Children's Healthcare of Atlanta.

You can join Puffs and Dominique in lending a soft touch to #ANoseInNeed at Children's Healthcare of Atlanta by visiting choa.org. Be sure to also visit @DominiqueThorne on Instagram and @PuffsTissues on Instagram and @Puffs on Instagram, TikTok, Twitter and Facebook to check out the newest members of the Puffs Power Pals troupe.

About Procter & Gamble

P&G serves consumers around the world with one of the strongest portfolios of trusted, quality, leadership brands, including Always®, Ambi Pur®, Ariel®, Bounty®, Charmin®, Crest®, Dawn®, Downy®, Fairy®, Febreze®, Gain®, Gillette®, Head & Shoulders®, Lenor®, Olay®, Oral-B®, Pampers®, Pantene®, Puffs ®, SK-II®, Tide®, Vicks®, and Whisper®. The P&G community includes operations in approximately 70 countries worldwide. Please visit https://www.pg.com/ for the latest news and information about P&G and its brands.

Puffs (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE P&G/Puffs