Presenting the Inaugural Streaming Automotive Summit: Evolution Media Group Collaborates with S&P Global Mobility, The Trade Desk, Experian and Magnite

Thought leaders in streaming automotive advertising set to join forces around the topic "Leave Broadcast Behavior Behind."

IRVINE, Calif., Feb. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Evolution Media Group, a leader in streaming advertising measurement and optimization solutions, announced today it will host its inaugural Streaming Automotive Summit on March 1-3, 2023 in Newport Beach, CA. Backed by founding members Polk Automotive Solutions from S&P Global Mobility, The Trade Desk, Experian and Manite, the Summit will provide insight into the latest tools and strategies for Connected TV (CTV) and Digital Audio Advertising as it is being implemented in 2023 by top automotive marketers.

This groundbreaking event is geared towards brands and agencies that manage automotive marketing budgets. Attendees are guaranteed to leave with a wealth of innovative approaches for their digital advertising strategy, along with a clear understanding of the difference between the traditional broadcast environment and the emerging streaming ecosystem.

The two-day summit will feature speakers from leading media platforms, attribution technologists, audience data sources, and inventory partners. Attendees will engage in sessions detailing how to best leverage streaming advertising for automotive marketers and network with industry experts at the rooftop cocktail reception and dinner.

"We hope to dispel many of the notions and thinking around how to approach streaming, most of which are rooted in broadcast media buying," says Brett Hall, partner at Evolution Media Group. "After five years of operating in Connected TV and Digital Audio and supporting automotive marketers, we and our founding partners felt this was the right moment to educate our customers, partners, and really anyone managing automotive advertising budgets."

"Automotive marketers require the ability to find and reach audiences that deliver vehicle sales," says Scott Hedges, head of local media and retail automotive at S&P Global Mobility. "Streaming media, with its targeting, optimization and attribution capabilities delivers this, giving marketers the performance they've come to expect from their investment. We are excited to be part of the Streaming Automotive Summit and thank Evolution Media for creating this platform to jumpstart conversation and innovation."

Streaming advertising campaigns powered by Evolution Media are 11x more effective at driving dealership walk-ins. Evolution Media, with the help of its data and technology partners, has powered thousands of campaigns that have generated over 50 million attributed dealership walk-ins.

"Experian has worked with Evolution Media for years to uncover and leverage our diverse data sets to help clients find premium auto audiences," said Laurel Malhotra, director of automotive marketing solutions at Experian. "We look forward to participating in the event, highlighting how companies can leverage new data sources and leading technology to better execute Connected TV and Digital Audio campaigns."

Dan Fairclough, Head of Specialized Demand at Magnite, commented, "As someone who previously was in legacy broadcast media and now at the center of streaming, we immediately aligned with the Summit's theme of Leave Broadcast Behavior Behind. Magnite is eager to help educate the industry on the differences between the two ecosystems and how to approach streaming properly."

The Streaming Automotive Summit will be held at the Lido House Hotel in Newport Beach, California. Attendees can look forward to a cocktail reception on the rooftop bar, Topside, dinner at the Cannery restaurant on Newport Harbor, discounted hotel stay, and golf at Pelican Hill.

To learn more about the event and to register, visit: www.streamingautomitvesummit.com

About Evolution Media Group

Evolution Media Group is a leader in streaming advertising measurement and optimization solutions. Working with brands and agencies that prioritize performance, Evolution Media offers best in class audience solutions, premium inventory access, and next generation attribution technology.

Contact: Lauren Beaney | pr@evomgroup.com

