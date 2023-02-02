Jet's Pizza® to Celebrate National Pizza Day with a Special Deal

Customers can get 20% off menu-priced pizzas all day long on National Pizza Day

STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich., Feb. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- National Pizza Day is a great reason to celebrate everyone's favorite meal to eat. It's an even greater reason to celebrate the best Detroit-Style Pizza around from Jet's Pizza.

On Thursday, February 9, Jet's Pizza is offering 20% off all menu-priced pizzas to customers who order online, using code PIZZA23. This offer is available for one day only, for both pick-up and delivery.

Don't forget, in addition to serving up the best Detroit-Style Pizza, Jet's menu also includes hand-tossed rounds, NY Style, Thin Crust, Seasoned Cauliflower, and Gluten-Free Crust. No matter what crust style you choose, you can flavorize it for free!

"We love any excuse to celebrate pizza and National Pizza Day is th perfect reason to order your favorite pizza from Jet's," said John Jetts, President and CEO of Jet's America, Inc. "My favorite order is the 8 Corner Pizza® Super Special. That's what I'll be eating on National Pizza Day!"

For a menu and store hours, go to jetspizza.com.

About Jet's Pizza

Jet's Pizza® is based in Sterling Heights, Michigan. It was founded as Jetts Party Shoppe and Pizzeria in 1978 by brothers, John and Eugene Jetts. Since then, it has now grown to over 400 stores in 20 states. Jet's Pizza® is known for its Detroit-style, deep-dish pizzas, and fresh, high-quality ingredients. Every morning the dough is prepared by hand, premium mozzarella is grated, vegetables are hand-cut, and sauce is made with fresh vine-ripened tomatoes mixed with Jet's proprietary spice and herb blend.

