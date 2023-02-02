IA MED PRESENTS TWO NEW SPECIALTY CEU COURSES FOR FIRST RESPONDERS

Focused on Ventilator Management and K9 Emergency Care, the Courses Build Confidence for Professionals Advancing Their Careers

RADNOR, Pa., Feb. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- IA MED, part of KnowFully Learning Group's Healthcare Education Direct division, today announced two new online continuing education unit (CEU) courses designed for law enforcement, military, search and rescue, and emergency care professionals who want to advance their careers and optimize patient outcomes. One course teaches foundational ventilator concepts, while the other details how to administer emergency medical care to operational K9s.

Basic Ventilator Management, an all-online and self-paced continuing education course, covers lung dynamics, the pathophysiology of ventilator settings and modes, and troubleshooting alarms. It is designed to help students better understand the mechanics of a life-saving ventilator and the why behind managing critical care patients.

"EMS providers are typically only taught the very basics when it comes to operating a ventilator, so they don't always understand what's happening or how to make adjustments when they're treating a patient in the field," said Amy Burmeister, executive vice president of Healthcare Education Direct for KnowFully Learning Group. "This course fills a gap and makes the information accessible so the learner can provide the best possible care for their patients."

The course is designed for students of all levels, serving as a deeper dive into basic ventilator concepts and building confidence for professionals working in the field. The instructor runs through a variety of real-world scenarios using the most frequently used ventilators.

K9 Emergency Care is the first course specifically designed for individuals who work closely with operational K9s, which includes EMTs, paramedics, search and rescue teams, law enforcement, K9 handlers, and firefighters. Operational K9s are an elite subset of working dogs trained to serve in high-threat or tactical environments that regularly put them in the way of life-threatening harm.

"Emergency professionals who work alongside dogs understand that they are integral members of the team whose value is immeasurable. They are our partners," said Burmeister. "We're thrilled to equip our learners with the knowledge they need in the event of accident, to take care of their animals in the same way they would a person."

The course covers basic and advanced emergency care for operational K9s, including K9 anatomy, performing assessments, possible emergencies, treatment guidelines specific to K9s, and more. Students will be able to comfortably care for or assess an operational K9 in distress at the end of the five-module, 8-hour online course. IA MED also offers an in-person, on-site option for agencies located anywhere in the U.S., where the same content and skills training will be presented.

Basic Ventilator Management is worth 2.5 CEU credits and K9 Emergency Care is worth 8 CEU credits. Visit www.iamed.com to learn more about these new offerings.

