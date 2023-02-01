Two CEG Clients named best in the country, win American Influencer Awards!

NEW YORK, Feb. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Every year the American Influencer Awards honors the most influential people on social media who use their platforms to positively impact lives through their own personalities, knowledge and expertise.

From a variety of nominees and winners selected across 39 categories, CEG's talent team, Rolen Group, is proud to celebrate the wins of our roster clients, Pita Espinoza for Emerging Lifestyle Influencer of the Year, and Ria Demiri for LGBTQIA+ Influencer of the Year.

Pita Espinoza, or better known as MakeupByPita, has been creating on social media for almost a decade and has gained an audience of over four million people across her YouTube, Instagram, TikTok and Facebook channels along with her podcast, Bestie, Let's Talk. After starting as a beauty creator, Pita has branched into fashion and lifestyle. She has worked with major brands such as HBO Max, Head & Shoulders, Meta, Toshiba, and in 2022, became part of the Ulta Beauty Collective. On winning the 2022 AIA Award for Emerging Lifestyle Influencer, Pita says:

"I am extremely honored to have been nominated and to win. I couldn't have done this without my amazing supporters. Content creation has always been my passion. I love how I can connect and build a relationship with millions of people online." - Pita Espinoza

An emerging influencer since 2020, Ria Demiri burst onto the scene and quickly gained followers with her relatable and funny content on TikTok, including comedy, lifestyle, lip syncs, and more. As part of the LGBTQIA+ community, Ria is a big advocate for LGBTQIA+ rights and the inclusion of her community in all conversations and brands. At almost four million followers in under two years, Ria has worked with large brands such as Hotwire, Doordash, Woxer, Princess Cruise Lines, Lumineux and more. On winning the 2022 AIA LGBTQIA+ Influencer of the Year, Ria says:

"The overwhelming love and support I have received still blows me away. I'll forever be grateful to have a platform to promote change and empower others to stand in their power. Thank you from the bottom of my heart." - Ria Demiri

CEG / Rolen Group clients have won Shorty Awards and received nominations for AIA Awards. This is the first year we have had two AIA Award wins. CEO Ethan Mayers says, "We are thrilled to work with some of the best and brightest talent in the industry and look forward to watching our clients pave their way as content creators and entrepreneurs as they continue to build meaningful brands."

For more information on the event, award winners, and nominees, visit AIAawards.com and follow @aiaawards on social media.

About American Influencer Association

Based in Los Angeles, the American Influencer Association was established in 2017 to cultivate community and recognition across the social media influencer industry. American Influencer Association is the leader in identifying, selecting, and awarding the greatest contributors on social media. Its purpose is to inspire positivity while elevating and authenticating the influencer community.

About Creators Entertainment Group (CEG)

CEG has 25 years of success in the entertainment industry and is a leading creator economy marketing and talent agency. CEG drives impactful outcomes for consumer brands through data-driven, curated talent partnerships and integrated campaigns and strategies across the consumer journey. For more information, visit www.cegtalent.com.

About Rolen Group

Rolen Group is the talent team at CEG. Acquired by CEG in 2022, Rolen represents multi-hyphenate creators at the forefront of original content, brand partnerships, music, and ventures. https://www.therolengroup.com

