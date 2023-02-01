Tamisha M. Chestnut Joins The WNET Group as Vice President, Human Resources

NEW YORK, Feb. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The WNET Group, parent company of America's flagship PBS station THIRTEEN, has named Tamisha M. Chestnut Vice President, Human Resources, reporting to the president and CEO. She succeeds Charlene Shapiro, who will retire after 14 years as Vice President at The WNET Group.

Chestnut brings over 20 years of experience and will serve as a member of the senior management team, responsible for developing and executing human resource strategy in support of the overall business plan and strategic direction of The WNET Group.

"Tamisha has worked across various industries and diverse cultures in global HR and in academic settings to align strategic business initiatives and has a broad functional background that is invaluable," said Neal Shapiro, president and CEO, The WNET Group. "We welcome her experience in leading organizational transformations and her commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion as a key member of the leadership team."

She will oversee all HR activities including employee engagement and retention, succession planning, talent management, performance management, employee relations, training, compensation, and benefits. She will be responsible for monitoring the hybrid workforce and evolving policies, practices, and procedures as needed; ensuring compliance with all federal and local regulations; and partnering with the Chief Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Officer.

Since 2000, Chestnut has worked in global human resources for leading companies in technology, financial services, investment banking, and fashion including IBM, Deloitte, Morgan Stanley, BlackRock, and Hugo Boss. From 2013-2017, she was the director of human resources at Mitchell Titus, the largest minority-controlled accounting firm in the United States, where she led human capital management through a firm-wide business transformation and oversaw recruiting, compensation/reward programs, talent management, and leadership development.

Prior to that, from 2009-2011, she was vice president, human resources and diversity at BlackRock, the world's largest asset manager based in New York City. Recently, she has guided leadership and designed, developed and delivered strategic human capital planning initiatives at some of the most elite independent college-preparatory schools in New York. Most recently, she served as the inaugural director of diversity, equity, and inclusion at The Ursuline School in New Rochelle, where she was responsible for developing and executing cultural competence and inclusion-focused educational programming.

"I am honored to join The WNET Group, an organization I've long admired for its rich history of programming and educational content. I look forward to supporting my new colleagues, advancing innovative human capital planning, and promoting an inclusive workplace culture," said Chestnut.

Chestnut holds a master's degree from Mercy College and is a graduate of Hampton University in Hampton, Virginia, where she studied broadcast journalism. She is a member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc., and Jack and Jill of America, Inc. She serves on the Board of Directors of Girls, Inc. of Westchester County, New York, and has been a member of the Board of Trustees at the Abyssinian Baptist Church in New York, New York, for almost 10 years.

The WNET Group creates inspiring media content and meaningful experiences for diverse audiences nationwide. It is the community-supported home of New York's THIRTEEN – America's flagship PBS station – WLIW21, THIRTEEN PBSKids, WLIW World and Create; NJ PBS, New Jersey's statewide public television network; Long Island's only NPR station WLIW-FM; ALL ARTS, the arts and culture media provider; newsroom NJ Spotlight News; and FAST channels Arts TWG+ and PBS Nature. Through these channels and streaming platforms, The WNET Group brings arts, culture, education, news, documentary, entertainment and DIY programming to more than five million viewers each month. The WNET Group's award-winning productions include signature PBS series Nature, Great Performances, American Masters and Amanpour and Company and trusted local news programs MetroFocus and NJ Spotlight News with Briana Vannozzi. Inspiring curiosity and nurturing dreams, The WNET Group's award-winning Kids' Media and Education team produces the PBS KIDS series Cyberchase, interactive Mission US history games, and resources for families, teachers and caregivers. A leading nonprofit public media producer for more than 60 years, The WNET Group presents and distributes content that fosters lifelong learning, including multiplatform initiatives addressing poverty, jobs, economic opportunity, social justice, understanding and the environment. Through Passport, station members can stream new and archival programming anytime, anywhere. The WNET Group represents the best in public media. Join us.

