Robert G. Miller Has Joined the Board of The Save Mart Companies Industry Veteran to Serve on the Grocer's Board

MODESTO, Calif., Feb. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Save Mart Companies, a Kingswood Capital Management, LP portfolio company, announced today the appointment of industry veteran Robert G. Miller ("Bob") to its Board of Directors, signaling the companies' commitment to growth.

"Bob's expertise and passion for the grocery industry is legendary along with his unparalleled track record of being a growth-focused leader," said Shane Sampson, Executive Chairman of the Board, The Save Mart Companies. "For decades, Bob has built great companies by always being people and community focused as well as mentoring countless individuals including myself, and I am excited to once again collaborate with him and further advance the company's success together."

"I am incredibly grateful and honored to join The Save Mart Companies Board of Directors at a time when there is so much opportunity in the grocery industry for growth," expressed Bob Miller, Board Member, The Save Mart Companies. "This company and its people exemplify the hard-working and passionate spirit of running great stores and serving their communities."

The industry luminary began his career at 16 years old as a bottle sorter at his local Albertsons store and quickly moved to courtesy clerk, department manager and ultimately store manager. In 1979, he became an executive trainee and continued his rapid career trajectory to become Executive Vice President in nine years. Miller left Albertsons for Fred Meyer where he was CEO from 1991 to 1999 and merged the company with Kroger, where he served as Vice-Chairman and COO. Bob was the Chairman and CEO at Rite Aid from 1999 to 2003 and the Non-Executive Chairman at Wild Oats. In 2006, he returned to Albertsons, growing the company from a strong regional chain of a few hundred stores to over 2,300 stores in over 30 states through acquisitions and mergers with Supervalu and Safeway, serving as CEO and Board Chairman and most recently Chairman Emeritus. Bob was appointed Non-Executive Chairman of Supervalu Inc., from 2013 to 2014. He is most proud of his role as store manager, which drives the grocery industry by serving communities and developing others.

Bob's lifelong dedication to serving customers, improving people's lives, and providing opportunities has not gone unnoticed and the accolades and awards are numerous. Highlights include an Honorary Doctorate degree from Portland State University in 1998, the Horatio Alger Award in 2012, an honor given to individuals whose courage and determination allow them to succeed in their field despite significant early life challenges and recognizes their strong commitment to philanthropy, the first Boise State Champion of Commerce Award in 2014, and The Shelby Report Food Industry Hall of Fame in 2018. Bob was awarded an Honorary Doctor of Humane Letters degree by Boise State University in 2018.

About The Save Mart Companies

The Save Mart Companies, a Kingswood Capital Management, LP portfolio company and a California-based grocer, operates approximately 200 Save Mart, Lucky California, and FoodMaxx stores in the California Central Valley, Bay Area, and Northern Nevada. In addition to its retail operation, the Company also operates SMART Refrigerated Transport and is a partner in Super Store Industries ("SSI"), which owns and operates a distribution center in Lathrop, and the Sunnyside Farms dairy processing plant in Turlock. Proud to be California's largest regional, full-service grocery chain throughout the region, the Company and its 14,000 team members take extra care to help provide customers with the freshest foods for their families at affordable prices.

