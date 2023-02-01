Northern Tool + Equipment Launching Klutch Welding Helmet Sweepstakes with The King of Flames, Dave Perewitz

Sweepstakes participants will vote on 3 custom helmets created by the famous motorcycle builder and painter

BURNSVILLE, Minn., Feb. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Northern Tool + Equipment has partnered with the King of Flames himself, Dave Perewitz, to create three custom welding helmet paint designs as part of a sweepstakes launching today. The public will vote on which one-of-a-kind design they want to see made into a limited-edition Klutch Welding Helmet that will only be available for purchase at Northern Tool + Equipment. Five participants who vote in the contest will also be selected to receive one of the limited-edition helmets for free. The contest runs through February 10.

Vote for one of three Dave Perewitz custom-designed Klutch welding helmets in the Northern Tool + Equipment Sweepstakes (PRNewswire)

"Our Klutch welding line is made up of high-quality equipment and welding accessories designed to help people tackle the toughest jobs. Partnering with Dave and having the opportunity to showcase his artistry on our products is an honor," said Jeff Land, Vice President Merchandising of Northern Tool + Equipment.

Perewitz, owner of Perewitz Cycle Fab , is no stranger to welding as a self-taught mechanic and fabricator. His passion and dedication to his craft have landed him on Discovery Channel's Biker Build-Off and designing custom motorcycles for celebrities.

"Getting the opportunity to design three custom helmets for Northern Tool + Equipment is a far cry from my first custom paint job on the roof of a Ford station wagon. I had a blast designing the helmets, and I really like how all three turned out. I can't wait to see which one voters will pick to hit store shelves in August," said Perewitz.

Votes are limited to one per person for eligible participants in the United States. To view and vote on a helmet design, visit https://northerntoolandequipment.kickoffpages.com/ .

About Northern Tool + Equipment:

Northern Tool + Equipment is a family-owned company serving both DIYers and trades professionals tackling the tough projects. A leading supplier of high-quality tools and equipment for 40 years, they have 130 U.S. retail locations and provide a deep selection of more than 110,000 products online. Northern Tool + Equipment's highly trained Parts Service Repair team at many of their locations offers product maintenance and repair and has the professional and industry knowledge to support customers. With a passion for both giving back and helping to fill the trades labor shortage, the company's Tools for the Trades™ program donates high-quality tools directly into school classrooms, helping teachers show students the value of working in the trades. Learn more about Northern Tool + Equipment at www.NorthernTool.com and stay connected to Northern Tool through social media: Facebook ( @northerntool ), Instagram ( @northern_tool ), Twitter ( @northerntool ), YouTube , Pinterest

