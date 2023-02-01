MASV Introduces New Integration with Seagate Lyve Cloud

Expansion to MASV's Cloud Integrations enables a fast and simple way to ingest massive files directly to Seagate Lyve Cloud, the leader in mass data storage solutions.

OTTAWA, ON, Feb. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - MASV ( https://massive.io/ ), the fastest large file transfer solution for media professionals, today announced a new integration with Seagate® Lyve™ Cloud , a simple, trusted, and efficient object storage solution for mass data. This integration from MASV is one of the fastest ways for media industry professionals to ingest massive files and big data to Seagate Lyve Cloud.

MASV announces integration with Seagate Lyve Cloud, the leader in mass data storage solutions. (CNW Group/MASV) (PRNewswire)

MASV is a revolutionary solution for industries that rely heavily on data, such as media and entertainment, allowing for fast and secure transfer of large amounts of data in diverse situations. Connecting a Lyve Cloud account to MASV gives users the ability to send files directly to Lyve Cloud storage automatically.

"Seagate Lyve Cloud is excited to partner with MASV to provide users with a simple way of ingesting enormous volumes of data within a secure and fast file transfer experience," said Kshitish Soman, Head of Product and Operations for Seagate Lyve Cloud. "This integration provides users with dynamic tools for ingesting content into Lyve Cloud with high performance from anywhere in the world."

With easy-to-connect cloud integrations, MASV offers seamless data transfer workflows for users that prioritize security. Both Seagate Lyve Cloud and MASV are ISO27001 certified, providing data security for users of all sizes. Security is a top priority for MASV, and new security features are continuously being introduced. SOC2 certification is coming soon to MASV.

"Seagate is widely known for its leadership in mass data solutions. With so many exciting developments in big data, AI, machine learning and video, it's a thrill to work with Lyve Cloud on an exciting integration like this," said Greg Wood, CEO of MASV. "At MASV, we have virtually no limits, allowing us to quickly and effectively move vast volumes of data into Lyve Cloud. This new integration unlocks new possibilities for those looking for video and data ingest solutions."

MASV partners with leading cloud-based solutions to create a user experience unique to MASV. Alongside each integration, users can speed up their file transfer time by enabling MASV Multiconnect or taking advantage of MASV's 10Gbps optimization capabilities while allowing unlimited package sizes, with individual files of up to 15TB in size. Users can have peace of mind knowing that MASV offers reliable features that no other transfer solution has.

The Lyve Cloud integration is now live and available to all MASV users.

Quick Links:

About MASV

MASV is a faster, better way to send and receive large files. Easily transfer massive (20GB+) files to anyone, anywhere in the world. Trusted by media and entertainment organizations across the globe, MASV plays an important role in thousands of production workflows. To learn more and try MASV for free, visit https://massive.io/ .

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE MASV