DR PEPPER 'STRAWBERRIES & CREAM' ADDED TO POPULAR BEVERAGE LINEUP

FRISCO, Texas, Feb. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr Pepper debuted the newest flavor innovation to become part of the brand's permanent portfolio today as Dr Pepper Strawberries & Cream hits shelves nationwide this month. The new beverage treat is the original 23 flavors of Dr Pepper swirled with layers of refreshing strawberry flavor and a smooth, creamy finish.

Dr Pepper Strawberries & Cream Regular will be offered in 12 oz. 12 packs and 20 oz. bottles, and Dr Pepper Strawberries & Cream Zero Sugar will be offered in 12 oz. 12 packs. This latest flavor innovation from Dr Pepper will be the only strawberry and cream-flavored dark soda in the market today.

"Our expert team of flavor scientists are constantly innovating to bring to life new varieties that will surprise and delight treat seekers and our existing dedicated fans," said Senior Vice President of Dr Pepper Brand Marketing John Alvarado. "Dr Pepper Strawberries & Cream is an exciting evolution for our brand's flavor portfolio as it joins our permanent lineup alongside popular varieties such as Dr Pepper & Cream Soda and Dr Pepper Zero Sugar. We can't wait for people to try this delicious new treat!"

Dr Pepper will be dropping an all-new marketing campaign for Dr Pepper Strawberries & Cream this spring. Follow and interact with Dr Pepper on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter @drpepper.

About Dr Pepper

Dr Pepper®, a brand of Keurig Dr Pepper (KDP), is the oldest major soft drink in the United States. Since 1885, the 23 flavors of Dr Pepper have earned legions of fans that enjoy its unique, refreshing taste. The brand is available in Regular, Diet, Caffeine Free, Cherry, Zero Sugar, and Cream Soda varieties. For more information, visit DrPepper.com or keurigdrpepper.com. For the brand's latest news and updates, follow Dr Pepper at Facebook.com/DrPepper, Instagram.com/DrPepper or Twitter.com/DrPepper.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper (KDP) is a leading beverage company in North America, with annual revenue of more than $12 billion and approximately 27,000 employees. KDP holds leadership positions in soft drinks, specialty coffee and tea, water, juice and juice drinks and mixers, and markets the #1 single serve coffee brewing system in the U.S. and Canada. The Company's portfolio of more than 125 owned, licensed and partner brands is designed to satisfy virtually any consumer need, any time, and includes Keurig®, Dr Pepper®, Green Mountain Coffee Roasters®, Canada Dry®, Snapple®, Bai®, Mott's®, CORE® and The Original Donut Shop®. Through its powerful sales and distribution network, KDP can deliver its portfolio of hot and cold beverages to nearly every point of purchase for consumers. The Company is committed to sourcing, producing and distributing its beverages responsibly through its Drink Well. Do Good. corporate responsibility platform, including efforts around circular packaging, efficient natural resource use and supply chain sustainability. For more information, visit www.keurigdrpepper.com.

