Cracker Barrel Old Country Store® Celebrates Care this Valentine's Day and Sweetens the Deal for Couples Who "Pop the Question" at its Restaurants Nationwide

Five lucky couples who propose at Cracker Barrel will win free Cracker Barrel for a year, plus guests can celebrate the holiday with a free dessert offer.

LEBANON, Tenn., Feb. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- This Valentine's Day, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store® invites guests to celebrate with the person they care about most. Whether it's a partner, parent, grandparent or best friend, celebrating Valentine's Day at Cracker Barrel has something to help everyone to show they care.

For those searching for the perfect place to surprise their partner with a proposal, look no further. The "I Said 'Yes' at Cracker Barrel Valentine's Day Contest" will award five lucky couples who "pop the question" at any Cracker Barrel location nationwide with free Cracker Barrel for a year. From Feb. 10-16, couples who post their proposal video at Cracker Barrel and include a caption on why they decided to propose at the iconic restaurant will be entered for a chance to win*.

Plus, whether popping the question or not, surprise the one you want to show care to the most this Valentine's Day with a visit to Cracker Barrel and receive free dessert** to share with your plus one. From Feb. 10-14, choose any two entrees from a select Valentine's Day menu including homestyle favorites like Country Fried Steak or Sunday Homestyle Chicken®, and new options like Build Your Homestyle Breakfast, and receive one free dessert to share including Biscuit Beignets or Double-Fudge Chocolate Coca-Cola® Cake. Whether celebrating this special offer for breakfast, lunch or dinner, make this Valentine's Day unique amid the warm glow of an oil lamp and crackling fireplace or by handpicking a special gift in Cracker Barrel's Old Country Store with your loved one by your side.

"Cracker Barrel isn't just a restaurant, it's a place where care is the main ingredient—from the homestyle food we serve to our warm, welcoming atmosphere—guests can expect the same familiarity and comfort of feeling cared for in everything we do, every time they visit. This Valentine's Day, we want to extend our main ingredient even more by inviting guests to show the person they care about most how truly special they are," said Cracker Barrel Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer Jennifer Tate. "Whether guests are celebrating big with their partner by submitting for our "I Said 'Yes' at Cracker Barrel Valentine's Day Contest" or enjoying our free dessert offer, all are welcome to show a little extra care this Valentine's Day."

To enter the contest, guests must upload an original in-feed, publicly viewable video to Instagram between Feb. 10-16, depicting the wedding proposal at a Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, and:

Include a description in the post of why the submitter chose to propose at Cracker Barrel

Include the following hashtags: #ISaidYesAtCrackerBarrel and #Contest

Tag Cracker Barrel's official Instagram account handle @crackerbarrel

When dining in, guests can join the online wait list before arriving and use mobile pay at the table to skip the line. Plus, Cracker Barrel now offers Google Pay and Apple Pay to make paying easier than ever before. For more information about Cracker Barrel's Valentine's Day offers visit crackerbarrel.com/holiday/valentines.

*NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. SKILL CONTEST. 2/10/23–2/16/23. Open to legal US, 18+. To enter, (i) post proposal video and description to public Instagram® profile, (ii) include hashtags #ISaidYesAtCrackerBarrel and #Contest, and (iii) tag @crackerbarrel. Limit: 1 entry/person. For prize information, restrictions, and Official Rules: www.crackerbarrel.com. Sponsor: Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, 305 Hartmann Dr., Lebanon, TN 37087.

**While supplies last. With instore purchase of 2 select entrees, receive 1 select dessert. See Store for details. Restrictions Apply.

***Available with purchase of an entrée of equal or greater value. Price varies by location. While Supplies Last. Restrictions may apply.

About Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (Nasdaq: CBRL) provides a caring and friendly home-away-from-home experience while offering guests quality homestyle food to enjoy in-store or to-go and unique shopping – all at a fair price. Established in 1969 in Lebanon, Tenn., Cracker Barrel operates more than 660 company-owned Cracker Barrel Old Country Store® locations in 45 states as well as a virtual brand, The Pancake Kitchen and owns the breakfast and lunch focused fast-casual Maple Street Biscuit Company® restaurants. For more information about the company, visit crackerbarrel.com.

