ASES National Solar Conference

SOLAR 2023: Transforming the Energy Landscape for All

Registration is now open for the American Solar Energy Society's 52nd Annual National Solar Conference, SOLAR 2023: Transforming the Energy Landscape for All. SOLAR 2023 will be a net zero emissions event. The conference will take place at the University of Colorado Boulder in Boulder, Colorado, and be accessible virtually on an easy-to-use online platform. ASES is holding the hybrid conference in the interest of bringing together stakeholders from around the world. SOLAR 2023 will elevate public, institutional, and governmental awareness of the critical role solar energy is playing in the global energy landscape. Register by May 15th to receive early bird discounts on conference passes, events, workshops, and tours.

Join ASES in beautiful Boulder, Colorado this summer for their 52nd Annual National Solar Conference.

There are five days remaining to submit a proposal to present at SOLAR 2023. There are a variety of presentation options to share your research, programs, projects, operations, personal actions, visions, etc. These include regular session oral presentations (10-12 minutes), shorter sessions (5 minutes), posters (2-3 minute oral presentation), an interactive outdoor display, and a hands-on workshop.

Track 1: Decarbonizing the Building Sector

Track 2: Smart Grids from Nano to Micro

Track 3: Applications of PV and Solar Thermal

Track 4: Life Cycles and Impacts

Track 5: Educating & Engaging Stakeholders

Track 6: Equitable Energy Ownership and Access – Policy, Regulation, and Investment

Submit abstract no later than February 6, 2023.

A Message from the Conference Chair, Dale Miller

Associate Teaching Professor, Environmental Studies Dept., University of Colorado Boulder

I am honored and excited to be returning as the Conference Chair. At the SOLAR 2021 conference in Boulder, we began focusing on Justice, Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion at ASES as an organization and in the conference call for participation, making room for and inviting presentations, discussions, and speakers on historical social justice aspects of the energy sector and empowering a more inclusive energy future. This focus continued in 2022 in Albuquerque and will also continue at the SOLAR 2023 conference in Boulder, helping to let the light shine on energy justice and inclusion.

Like attendees of this conference, the American Solar Energy Society is dedicated to helping America toward the goal of 100 percent renewable energy, decreasing the use of fossil fuels, and increasing the use of renewable energy sources, in order to have a positive impact on the larger issues of global warming and climate change, and energy justice. The growing awareness and acceptance of the connections between human energy production and climate change have brought a corresponding emotional response many people call "climate anxiety" among veterans in the field, and in particular among younger people.

Climate anxiety or eco-anxiety, like any anxiety disorder, can have a paralyzing effect on sufferers, wherein they might believe nothing can be done, or not enough is being done, to solve the climate crisis. Each new extreme event—such as the December 2021 Marshall fire here in Boulder County that saw 100 mph winds drive a small grass fire through semi-rural and suburban neighborhoods destroying over a 1000 homes and buildings in only a few hours—brings more anxiety and fear. Around the world, changes in climate—in particular global warming—are affecting changes in weather, producing more frequent and extreme droughts, flood events, hurricanes, heat and cold waves, and more. All of this, and a general belief that governments and elected officials are not doing enough to combat climate change, intensify climate anxiety.

The journal Nature published the results of a 2021 survey of 10,000 young people ages 16–25 in 10 countries around the world. The study found that about 2/3 of the young people surveyed reported that climate change makes them feel sad, afraid, and anxious; and over 1/2 reported that climate change makes them feel angry, powerless, and guilty. Nearly 1/2 said climate change was affecting their daily lives. Fewer than 1/3 felt optimistic. Nearly 2/3 of the young people felt governments were not acting quickly or forcefully enough. *

I would argue that these same feelings are felt by many people around the world older than 18–25 years old. Weather and climate are complex, but scientists generally agree that the burning of fossil fuels is a major contributor. Young people want to see change in policy, action, and implementation of solutions to the climate crisis they feel.

The American Solar Energy Society and participants and attendees of SOLAR 2023: Transforming the Energy Landscape for All, are actively trying to support the transformation of energy production and consumption.

ASES has committed to getting 100+ young people involved in the conference through scholarships to the conference and internships and volunteer opportunities to present, attend, or work at the conference and become a part of the transformation.

I hope to see many young people and you in Boulder in August 2023!

*Source: https://www.nature.com/articles/d41586-021-02582-8

SOLAR 2023, the Annual Conference of the American Solar Energy Society

Boulder, Colorado, August 8–11

The University of Colorado Boulder

About the American Solar Energy Society: Established in 1954, the American Solar Energy Society (ASES) is a 501(c)(3) non-profit that advocates for sustainable living and a 100% renewable energy future via in-depth reporting, educational events, webinars, and conferences that cultivate community and power progress. ASES integrates the perspectives of science, industry, policy, and citizens via the award-winning Solar Today magazine, the e-newsletter Solar@Work, monthly Webinars, the ASES National Solar Conference, and the National Solar Tour. Learn more at ases.org.

