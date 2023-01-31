TOTO Roars Back to Las Vegas for KBIS 2023 with Innovative New Residential and Commercial Products and a New Destination Booth, #N1512

Company Focuses on Meeting Peoples' Needs for Beauty, Comfort, and Cleanliness while Conserving Natural Resources at the Kitchen and Bath Industry Show 2023

MORROW, Ga., Jan. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TOTO, the world's largest plumbing manufacturer with more than $5.87 billion in annual sales, announced today that it charges back to Las Vegas for the Kitchen & Bath Industry with exciting new products for the residential bathroom and commercial restroom and a new destination booth design.

Winner of the coveted Red Dot and iF Design Awards, the NEOREST LS Smart Bidet Toilet offers hotel-like luxury. Its glamorous wave-inspired design is set off by decorative metallic accents in silver, nickel, and black that match its sophisticated stick-style remote. Among its many advanced technologies, the NEOREST LS offers EWATER+ for the bidet seat’s underside, preventing waste accumulation and stubborn yellow stains, and benefits the planet by reducing the need for harsh cleaning chemicals. (PRNewswire)

"We are reinvigorated as we return to Las Vegas with a massive in-person experience at KBIS 2023," said Hidemi Ishikawa, CEO of TOTO USA. "We are excited for visitors to experience our new KBIS booth, which highlights TOTO's leadership in revolutionary products and technologies that improve people's lives whether at home or traveling for work or play." He continued, "For more than 100 years, TOTO has focused on the consumer experience in the residential bath space and public restroom, innovating, engineering, and designing high-performance, timelessly beautiful products that anticipate people's needs for beauty, comfort, and cleanliness while conserving our natural resources."

Pure Luxury: New NEOREST® Smart Bidet Toilets

TOTO's new NEOREST Smart Bidet Toilets offer visionary technology exquisitely designed for consumers' comfort and well-being. TOTO's NEOREST line is born of science and the company's belief in the importance of everyday wellness to rejuvenate consumers' bodies and minds. With its new NEOREST LS, NEOREST AS, and NEOREST RS Smart Bidet Toilets, TOTO brings a new form of pure luxury to life.

New NEOREST LS Smart Bidet Toilet

Winner of two highly coveted international design awards – the Red Dot Design Award and iF Design Award – TOTO's new NEOREST LS expands the NEOREST line of premium smart bidet toilets. NEOREST LS is designed to focus on elegance and comfort, creating a bath environment with hotel-like luxury and spa-like features. The NEOREST LS offers a new design, which provides a modern yet classic aesthetic that fits both modern and traditional bathroom interior design.

The new NEOREST LS adds a bit of fun glamour with a new wave-inspired design accentuated by new metallic decorative trim and matching remote control. With options that include silver, nickel, and black, the NEOREST LS allows consumers and designers to express themselves by coordinating with other elements in their bath, such as faucets and paper holders, to bring a sense of unity and harmony to the bathroom's interior design.

The NEOREST LS's stick-style remote control has a simple, sophisticated design that evokes a sense of luxury. It matches beautifully with the metallic accents on the smart toilet's body. The full-skirted design offers a clean look reinforcing TOTO's promise of luxury and quality while making maintenance a breeze.

New NEOREST AS Smart Bidet Toilet

TOTO's new NEOREST AS Smart Bidet Toilet is a prestigious iF Design Award winner. The NEOREST AS offers an elegant linear design to accentuate any bath space with its classic, clean lines. Its sophisticated silhouette with a full-cover lid and precise design lines provides a distinctive, dignified presence. With its sleek, modern design, the NEOREST AS blends seamlessly with a variety of bathroom styles, elevating their aesthetic. Its sense of luxury is underscored by its chic stick-style remote control.

NEOREST RS Smart Bidet Toilet

The new NEOREST RS Smart Bidet Toilet's design focuses on elegant simplicity and a gently rounded aesthetic. Winner of the celebrated Red Dot Design Award, its soft, gentle curves give this sophisticated, clean-line design a sense of refinement and unobtrusive familiarity. In addition, the new NEOREST RS offers a handsome new white, ergonomic block-style remote control design with an illuminated touchpad to personalize consumers' experience.

New NEOREST Advanced Cleaning Technology: EWATER+® for the Bidet Seat's Underside

Among their numerous advanced technologies, the NEOREST LS, NEOREST AS, and updated NEOREST NX provide EWATER+ for the bidet seat's underside. After use, EWATER+ automatically sprays the NEOREST's under-seat front to prevent waste accumulation and stubborn yellow stains, reducing the need for harsh cleaning chemicals, which benefits the environment.

CLEAN SYNERGY

With the need for cleanliness and hygiene at the forefront of consumers' minds, TOTO's new NEOREST Smart Bidet Toilets offer advanced cleaning technologies that work synergistically to keep the toilet bowl fresh and clean at all times:

PREMIST ® : The bowl's interior is sprayed with a fine water mist to reduce waste's ability to stick to its surface, which results in a better clean with every flush. : The bowl's interior is sprayed with a fine water mist to reduce waste's ability to stick to its surface, which results in a better clean with every flush.

CEFIONTECT ® : TOTO's super-smooth, nano-technology glaze seals the porcelain with an ionized barrier, creating a super-slippery, non-porous surface that leaves waste nowhere to cling. : TOTO's super-smooth, nano-technology glaze seals the porcelain with an ionized barrier, creating a super-slippery, non-porous surface that leaves waste nowhere to cling.

TORNADO FLUSH ® SYSTEM : The rimless bowl design and 2.5-diameter trapway use 100% of the water to remove waste effectively and clean every inch of the bowl and rim. TOTO's TORNADO FLUSH system optimizes water conservation (1.28 or 1.0 gallons per flush) while setting a high bar in quiet world-class flushing performance. : The rimless bowl design and 2.5-diameter trapway use 100% of the water to remove waste effectively and clean every inch of the bowl and rim. TOTO's TORNADO FLUSH system optimizes water conservation (1.28 or 1.0 gallons per flush) while setting a high bar in quiet world-class flushing performance.

EWATER+: The cleanliness of the bowl's surface, the interior and exterior of the WASHLET and NEOREST bidet wands, and the new NEOREST seat's underside are ensured by automatically misting them with electrolyzed water, a well-known cleaning agent, which reduces the need for harsh cleaning chemicals, which benefits the planet. Electrolyzed water is produced by electrolysis of the chloride ions in ordinary tap water. It is completely free of added chemicals and harsh cleaning agents. Over time, EWATER+ returns to its original state as regular tap water. : The cleanliness of the bowl's surface, the interior and exterior of the WASHLET and NEOREST bidet wands, and the new NEOREST seat's underside are ensured by automatically misting them with electrolyzed water, a well-known cleaning agent, which reduces the need for harsh cleaning chemicals, which benefits the planet. Electrolyzed water is produced by electrolysis of the chloride ions in ordinary tap water. It is completely free of added chemicals and harsh cleaning agents. Over time, EWATER+ returns to its original state as regular tap water.

New GB Shower Series Rain Showers

TOTO introduces two new overhead rain shower designs to its GB Shower Series – square and round. The GB Shower Series Square Rain Shower measures 10 inches and is available with water-conserving flow rates of 1.75 GPM or 2.5 GPM.

The GB Shower Series Round Rain Shower is available in designs that measure 10 inches or 12 inches. It flows at an eco-friendly 1.75 GPM or 2.5 GPM.

TOTO's new GB Shower Series Rain Showers offer its COMFORT WAVE® water technology, which uses a unique nozzle design to add larger drops of water to the shower for a comfortable experience with just the right amount of stimulation. As a result, bathers feel as if they are encased in far more water than they are actually using. This makes their shower experience extremely pleasurable as it honors our water supply by reducing consumption.

New GB Shower Series Body Spray with New Water Technology

TOTO's new GB Shower Series Round Body Spray measures four inches in diameter and flows at a water-saving 1.5 GPM. It features two TOTO water technologies for the ideal showering experience. The new INTENSE WAVE® provides a more vigorous shower experience. Ideal for relaxing tired muscles or kickstarting your day, while COMFORT WAVE promotes recovery and regeneration any time of day.

Switching from one mode to the other is easy; simply rotate the body spray's interior from right to left using the handy grip.

New Commercial Toilet with TORNADO FLUSH

TOTO's revolutionary new commercial toilet features its market-leading TORNADO FLUSH system, which provides a powerful nozzle to create 360 degrees of centrifugal, cyclonic rinsing action that reduces waste buildup and keeps the bowl cleaner as it effectively removes waste completely. TOTO's new commercial toilet is available in wall-mount and floor-mount models.

Using only 1.0 or 1.28 gallons per flush (GPF), TOTO's high-efficiency TORNADO FLUSH system is more effective in one flush than most commercial toilets with multiple flushes. Its modern hole-free concave rim design means that TOTO's new high-efficiency commercial toilet performs consistently and is easy to clean. It is also available in a 1.6 GPF model.

TOTO's new commercial toilet also offers CEFIONTECT, its super-smooth, nano-technology glaze that seals the porcelain with an ionized barrier, creating a super-slippery, non-porous surface that leaves waste nowhere to cling. It is also available without CEFIONTECT.

Newly Improved ECOPOWER Flush Valve for Commercial Toilets

TOTO has improved its touchless exposed and concealed ECOPOWER Flush Valve for commercial toilets. The new ECOPOWER Flush Valve functions effectively at 25 psi, making it ideal for buildings with lower water pressure. TOTO has also improved its sensor eye's strength and detection range. The new ECOPOWER Flush Valve's sensor eye is now 1.2 times stronger and has a broader detection range of 39-3/8th inches.

ECOPOWER technology generates electricity each time water spins a small internal turbine. This auto-generated electrical energy is stored in capacitors that power the flush valve. There is no minimum usage requirement. TOTO's ECOPOWER hydroelectric technology generates power during use. No need for hardwiring to the building's electrical system or routine battery replacement, which is costly and hazardous to the environment.

About TOTO

TOTO USA is headquarters for the Americas Division of the TOTO Global Group, which was established in 1917 with the founding of TOTO, Ltd., in Kitakyushu, Japan TOTO is the world's largest manufacturer of bathroom fixtures and fittings, with $5.87 billion in annual sales (April 2021 to March 2022). For more than 100 years, TOTO has been the recognized leader in innovation, technology, performance, and design with products that enhance the luxury bathroom experience. Today, the company maintains 36,853 employees in 18 countries and owns manufacturing facilities around the world in countries as diverse as Japan, Mexico, Germany, the USA, India, and China. Guided by its corporate philosophy , the TOTO Global Group strives to create a great company trusted by people worldwide, which contributes to the betterment of society. Dedicated to engineering products that respect the environment while meeting people's needs for comfort, beauty, and performance, TOTO is the sole plumbing manufacturer to maintain a research and development center devoted to universal design, advanced science, and technology. Consumers enjoy the peace of mind that comes from knowing they purchased a brand that innovates to improve people's quality of life. Winner of numerous domestic and international awards and recognitions, TOTO is the only plumbing manufacturer honored as Water Efficiency Leader by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. The company continues to raise industry standards and consumer expectations about what is possible in the bath space, as TOTO believes a high-quality bathroom is an experience and an everyday luxury people value and appreciate.

For more information, consumers may visit www.totousa.com or call 1.888.295.8134, Option 5. Follow TOTO on Twitter ( @TOTOUSA ) and Instagram (@TOTOUSA) and become a TOTO fan on Facebook .

TOTO’s NEOREST AS Smart Bidet Toilet is a prestigious iF Design Award winner. It offers an elegant linear design to accentuate any bath space with its classic, clean lines. Its sophisticated silhouette provides a distinctive, dignified presence. Among its many technologies, it offers EWATER+ for the bidet seat’s underside. With its sleek, modern design, the NEOREST AS blends seamlessly with a variety of bathroom styles. Its sense of luxury is underscored by its chic stick-style remote control. (PRNewswire)

TOTO’s revolutionary commercial toilet features its high-efficiency TORNADO FLUSH System that provides a powerful nozzle to create a forceful centrifugal rinsing action to remove waste effectively and keep the bowl clean. Its CEFIONTECT ceramic glaze minimizes waste sticking to the bowl’s surface, and its modern hole-free concave rim design means that TOTO’s new high-efficiency toilet performs consistently and is easy to clean. It is available in a planet-friendly 1.0, 1.28, or 1.6 GPF. (PRNewswire)

TOTO Logo. (PRNewsFoto/TOTO) (PRNewswire)

