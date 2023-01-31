Nutella® Debuts Two Global Fan Favorites in the U.S.: Nutella B-Ready and Nutella Biscuits

In honor of World Nutella Day, Nutella is giving consumers two brand new ways to enjoy The Original Hazelnut Spread®

PARSIPPANY, N.J., Jan. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In celebration of fan created holiday, World Nutella Day (February 5th), Nutella is officially announcing the debut of two new products: Nutella B-Ready and Nutella Biscuits. Already beloved by thousands across the world, these delicious offerings are the first innovations to come to the U.S. since Nutella &GO!, which debuted in 2012.

Nutella B-Ready

An irresistible breaktime snack to enjoy anywhere and anytime, Nutella B-Ready is a deliciously light, crispy wafer shell filled with creamy Nutella® and sprinkled with puffed wheat crisps. The easy to enjoy individually wrapped treat is the perfect portable snack and will be available in a 2-count pack (SRP: $1.89 ), a 6-count pack (SRP: $3.99 ), and a 36-pack at major club stores later this spring (SRP: $13.99 ).

Nutella Biscuits

Perfect to share with those you love as a mid-afternoon snack or an after-dinner treat, Nutella Biscuits are made from a delicious recipe: a golden baked crunchy biscuit, specially crafted to hold a creamy heart filled with the unique taste of Nutella. These delicious cookies will be available in a 20-count resealable bag (SRP: $4.79 ).

"We are thrilled to be launching Nutella B-Ready and Nutella Biscuits in the U.S., two products that have already received love and accolades across the globe," said Noah Szporn, Senior Vice President of Spreads at Ferrero North America. "In honor of World Nutella Day, a holiday that was created by a fan for our fans, we are excited to double our U.S. portfolio and give our loyal fans two new ways to enjoy their favorite hazelnut spread."

Nutella B-Ready and Nutella Biscuits can be purchased in stores nationwide and online in the cookie and biscuit aisle at major retailers starting this month.

Nutella fans can once again share their love for the brand on Twitter @NutellaUSA and Instagram @Nutella and other social media pages using the hashtag #WorldNutellaDay.

ABOUT WORLD NUTELLA DAY®

Since 2007, World Nutella Day has been about worldwide Nutella fans and their love of the world's favorite hazelnut spread. Spontaneously created in 2007 by American blogger Sara Rosso, who decided to create a celebratory day to inspire and unite the global Nutella community to share their passion for Nutella on social media, World Nutella® Day quickly became a global phenomenon, as fans everywhere shared their love for Nutella.

ABOUT NUTELLA®

Nutella was born in 1964. The unique hazelnut spread that millions of people around the world love, is made with a meticulous selection of high-quality ingredients and an exacting, artisan-inspired production.

Today, the popular hazelnut spread is available in around 160 countries worldwide and has been sold for 58 years.

About Ferrero

The Ferrero Group brings joy to people around the world with beloved treats including Kinder®, Nutella®, Ferrero Rocher® and Tic Tac®. Ferrero Group is one of the world's largest sweet-packaged food companies, with over 35 iconic brands sold in more than 170 countries. More than 35,000 "Ferrerians" are committed to helping people celebrate life's special moments with high-quality products. Commitment to the planet and communities in which we operate are at the heart of Ferrero Group's family culture. Our programs and partnerships ensure our work is environmentally sustainable and beneficial to local communities.

Ferrero entered the North American market in 1969 and has grown to more than 5,100 employees in 15 plants and warehouses, and eight offices in North America across the United States, Canada and the Caribbean. It has expanded its presence and portfolio with the addition of iconic brands such as Butterfinger®, CRUNCH®, Keebler®, Famous Amos®, Mother's Cookies®, and other distinctive cookie and chocolate brands. Follow @FerreroNACorp on Twitter and Instagram. www.ferreronorthamerica.com.

