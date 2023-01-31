Modern Health Launches On-Demand Circles in Three New Languages to Increase Global Access to Community Support

Sarah Martino Joins as Chief Product Officer to Drive Innovation To Support Global Workforces

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Modern Health , a leading workplace mental health platform supporting enterprises globally, announced the expansion of its digital community-based support program, Circles , now offering it on-demand in three new languages to transform access to mental healthcare. Modern Health's Circles are a series of digital provider-led sessions designed to help people learn, share and cultivate community. The community support sessions will be offered on-demand to members in English, Spanish, Hindi, and Japanese and feature topics including Processing Stressful World Events, A Beginner's Guide to Self-Compassion, and Mindfulness & Meditation.

"The inspiration behind this expansion of Circles is our collective, strongly-held belief that mental healthcare should be a right, not a privilege," said Dr. Jessica Jackson, Clinical Strategy Manager, Mental Health Equity at Modern Health. "We have seen an enormous demand for our live Circles since we launched this modality of care in 2020 to enable people to come together with like-minded individuals to learn and be in community together. We now want to take this program and offer it in an on-demand format in a variety of languages to make it more accessible, flexible, and inclusive to people across the globe, so they can get the help they need whenever they need it and in whatever format suits them best."

Creating culturally-centered support

Modern Health's latest peer-reviewed research evaluating the impact of Circles found that people are leaning on their communities for support, with 80% of attendees saying the sessions gave them actionable steps to improve their mental health. In the past year, Modern Health has evolved its Circles' topics in line with global stressors, providing support for people across the world. Since its launch, Circles have helped to serve as a strong entry point for people receiving mental health care. In its first year, the research showed 50% of those who registered for Circles had never engaged with the Modern Health platform before, and 53% went on to engage in other forms of care after their first Circle.

Since its 2020 launch, which earned recognition from Fast Company's World Changing Ideas , Circles has grown significantly. Modern Health has expanded availability to all major time zones, increased provider locations to 19 countries, and added the ability to view facilitators and their locations around the world, giving participants a more personalized experience. In 2022 alone, the company hosted over 1,500 Circles, led by providers in 21 countries who speak 23 languages, reaching over 36,000 people.

Chief Product Officer Joins to Advance Innovation for Modern Health Platform

As Modern Health continues to build and expand its comprehensive mental health platform, the company welcomed Sarah Martino as its Chief Product Officer (CPO). Martino will lead the product, design, research and content teams in their continued mission to deliver the most clinically robust and personalized global mental health solution for today's workforce.

Martino brings more than a decade of deep industry experience in driving transformation, innovation and growth in enterprise technology and healthcare companies. She most recently served as Senior Vice President of Product for Accolade, Inc., where she helped grow the company through IPO and supported over 200 customers and millions of members across the U.S., creating a new personalized healthcare category. Before Accolade, Sarah worked on the product team at Concur Technologies, the leading global travel and expense (T&E) platform.

"I have seen firsthand how mental health and wellbeing is directly correlated to our overall physical health, which is closely tied to how we function in the workplace. Yet most employee mental healthcare solutions fail to address the needs of entire organizations," said Martino. "In my first few weeks at Modern Health, I have been inspired by the dedication and commitment from the team and I look forward to continuing to build products that realize our mission to improve lives and communities with an inclusive mental health solution that drives the best outcomes for employees and employers around the world."

New content helps members stay present and build healthier habits

In addition to the new On-Demand Circles format and expanded Circles languages, Modern Health's Chief Community Health Advocate Naomi Osaka released her fifth meditation in collaboration with Modern Health's clinical team," Stay in the Now " to help people stay present, especially during the holiday season. In addition to the personally narrated meditations, Osaka released her second curated playlist, " Unwind " to help people decompress.

Modern Health also launched new habit-tracking capabilities for its Daily Pause feature. The Daily Pause is designed by clinicians and producers from Modern Health's Content Studio to help members ease into building a mental health routine by offering them a new evidence-based tip and activity to complete each day. The Daily Pause is especially effective to drive engagement among members who are unsure of where to start their mental health care journey. Members can now track their streaks of completed Pauses, schedule regular reminders, and review previously completed Pauses directly through the Modern Health mobile and web app.

About Modern Health

Modern Health is the comprehensive mental health and wellness platform that combines the WHO well-being assessment, self-service wellness kits, a global network of certified coaches, and licensed therapists, all available in a single app. Modern Health empowers employers to lead the charge in acknowledging that mental health is just as important as physical health, destigmatizing the conversation, and increasing accessibility of mental health services for all.

Founded in 2017, Modern Health incorporates evidence-based psychology principles and seamless technology to serve the needs of companies globally. Modern Health has raised more than $172 million from Founders Fund, Battery Ventures, Felicis Ventures, Kleiner Perkins, Afore Capital, MGV, Frederic Kerrest (co-founder of Okta), and 01 Advisors.

