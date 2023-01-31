The Future of Clean: obode Launches Branded Campaign with Science Brand Seeker

SHENZHEN, China, Jan. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Smart cleaning solution provider obode today announced the launch of a branded campaign with Seeker, the San Francisco-based science brand, digital media network, and content publisher, to promote their shared interests in innovations that impact people's lives.

A Seeker-created video titled The Future of Clean, featuring obode's next-generation auto self-cleaning robotic vacuum cleaner with advanced mopping and ultimate all-in-one floor cleaning solution, the P8, will be published on Seeker's social media accounts on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and TikTok, aiming to reach a millennial audience and amplify obode's brand core message of 'Tech It Easy.'

The number1 science brand on mobile in the United States, Seeker empowers the curious to understand the science shaping our world and tells stories about the natural forces and groundbreaking innovations that impact our lives, our planet, and our universe. While obode brings the future to busy, trendy, working-age people today, through their lifestyle enhancing, AIoT-powered, smart vacuum robots.

The P8, featured in the branded video, is a reflection of obode's brand mission and a perfect addition to a modern home, bringing the next generation of floor cleaning tech to every household. It is the most advanced multi-surface floor cleaning device yet, with superior mapping, intelligent surface identification, and multi-mode cleaning for all rooms of the house.

The P8 is a vacuum mop combo robot that can self-clean its mopping pads to prevent mold and unpleasant odors. It comes with double-spin mops and a heavy-duty vacuum motor with powerful suction, and the smart lifting roller brush can be raised to 7mm while mopping. The system easily picks up debris and hair from both hard floors and carpets, employs an advanced ultrasonic sensor to determine surface types, and applies the necessary vacuuming, mopping, edge cleaning, and full mapping. With a built-in 6200mAh battery, the P8 can clean continuously for up to 2.5 hours before returning to the base for recharging. Visit https://bit.ly/406GeGt for more about the P8.

About obode

obode is an AIoT technology eco-brand that brings the future to busy, trendy working-age people to give them more freedom and a positive living environment. At home, in the world around them, with smart, stylish, easy to use AIoT products. We aim to help people reclaim their time, using smart technology that cares for their world and enhances their lifestyle.

