Carnival Corporation Named One of America's Greatest Workplaces for Diversity 2023

World's largest cruise company honored on Newsweek's inaugural list recognizing the best companies in the U.S. for cultivating a diverse and inclusive workplace

MIAMI, Jan. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE/LSE: CCL; NYSE: CUK), the world's largest cruise company, today announced it was named to the first annual listing of America's Greatest Workplaces for Diversity 2023 by Newsweek. The listing recognizes the best workplaces in the U.S. for their operations, commitment to diversity, and success in cultivating an inclusive working environment. Of the 1,000 top-performing companies included on the list of America's Greatest Workplaces for Diversity, Carnival Corporation was the only cruise company to earn five stars, the highest possible score.

Presented by Newsweek and market research provider Plant-A Insights Group, the listing of the best U.S. workplaces for diversity was determined by a three-part evaluation scoring the top companies that employees say respect and value different kinds of people. In addition to extensive reviews of publicly available data, the evaluation was based on interviews with human resource professionals and an anonymous online survey of a diverse pool of employees at U.S. companies with 1,000 or more employees. Respondents were asked questions about corporate culture, working environment, empowerment of women, opportunities for veterans, job starters, and LGBTQ, and other subjects at both their own companies and others they were familiar with. The independent study collected over 350,000 company reviews.

"As a company, we have made it a priority to foster diversity, equity and inclusion throughout all aspects of our operation, so we are honored to be recognized by Newsweek alongside other companies who share our same commitment," said Bettina Deynes, global chief human resources officer for Carnival Corporation. "With a diverse workforce of over 160,000 team members from approximately 150 different countries, we know firsthand the power of diversity, equity and inclusion. We understand that our team members are at the heart of inspiring unforgettable happiness for our guests, so we strive to ensure a welcoming and inclusive environment where people from different backgrounds, experiences and walks of life can succeed."

The recognition as one of America's Greatest Workplaces for Diversity builds on a series of other distinguished honors Carnival Corporation has earned for its companywide operations and commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion in the workplace. In 2022, Carnival Corporation was named as one of the World's Best Employers and as one of the Best Employers for Diversity by Forbes, in addition to being named one of the Best Companies for Latinos by Latino Leaders Magazine. Also in 2022, the company earned a perfect score on the Human Rights Campaign Foundation's 2022 Corporate Equality Index, designating the company as a Best Place to Work for LGBTQ+ Equality for the sixth consecutive year.

Diversity, equity and inclusion have long been priorities at Carnival Corporation and the company has intentionally engineered opportunities for hiring, growth and advancement for all types of individuals. The company champions all forms of diversity, including gender, ethnicity, background, upbringing, education, geographic origin and experience.

