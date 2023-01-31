Beckman Coulter and MeMed to Expand Access to Proven Host Immune Response Diagnostic Able to Distinguish Between Bacterial and Viral Infections

Collaboration to Add MeMed BV to Beckman Coulter Test Menu for use on Access Family of Immunoassay Analyzers

BREA, Calif. and HAIFA, Israel, Jan. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Beckman Coulter Diagnostics, a global leader in clinical diagnostics, and MeMed, a leader in the emerging field of advanced host-response technologies, announced today a strategic partnership to jointly develop and commercialize the proven MeMed BV® test, a host immune response diagnostic that is able to distinguish between bacterial and viral infections for use on the Access Family of Immunoassay Analyzers.

Symptoms of bacterial and viral infections are often clinically indistinguishable, which creates challenges for physicians when deciding to start treating patients with antibiotics or not. Unfortunately, this ambiguity can result in the underuse and overuse of antibiotics. Studies have shown that underuse of antibiotics for patients with a bacterial infection can reach 20%.i While overuse of antibiotics contributes to antimicrobial resistance, which is one of the top 10 global public health threats according to the World Health Organization.ii Today, antibiotic-resistant infections account for more than 700,000 deaths globally with the potential to increase to 10 million deaths by the year 2025.iii The development of new antibiotics is almost at a standstill, critically accelerating the need for increased antibiotic stewardship.iii

MeMed BV is a diagnostic test developed to address management of patients with acute infection in different clinical settings, including Emergency Departments. The MeMed BV test uses machine learning to integrate measurements of three key host-immune proteins (TRAIL, IP-10, and CRP) into a score indicating the likelihood of bacterial or viral infections. This performance has been validated on MeMed's compact immunoassay platform (MeMed Key®) by world class institutions in multi-national blinded validation studies as well as in real-world use, altogether in over 20,000 patients. MeMed BV on MeMed Key is US FDA cleared, CE-Marked and approved by the Israeli Ministry of Health.

Under the terms of the agreement, Beckman Coulter has obtained the rights to develop and co-promote the proprietary MeMed BV test on its Access Family of Immunoassay Analyzers.

"We are thrilled to be partnering with MeMed to make this novel test available to millions of patients through our Access Family of Immunoassay Analyzers. The ability to distinguish between bacterial and viral infections early in the diagnostic process has significant potential to impact patient care, as well as combat antimicrobial resistance," said Julie Sawyer Montgomery, President, Beckman Coulter. "Today's investment reflects our commitment to continuously expand our IA menu through novel biomarker development; advance Emergency Medicine diagnostics alongside our MDW biomarker to measure infection severity; and complement our microbiology innovations critical to identifying specific bacterial infection to optimize antibiotic therapies."

Dr. Eran Eden, MeMed's CEO and co-founder, added: "Our vision for MeMed BV is that it becomes standard of care, enabling significant improvements in patient management to address the urgent global antimicrobial resistance threat. We believe that forging a strategic alliance with an industry leader, such as Beckman Coulter, will expedite the realization of this vision and support better clinical, operational, and financial outcomes for healthcare systems globally."

A global leader in advanced diagnostics, Beckman Coulter has challenged convention to elevate the diagnostic laboratory's role in improving patient health for more than 80 years. Our mission is to Relentlessly Reimagine Healthcare, One Diagnosis at a Time – and we do this by applying the power of science, technology and the passion and creativity of our teams. Our diagnostic solutions are used in complex clinical testing, and are found in hospitals, reference laboratories and physician office settings around the globe. We exist to deliver smarter, faster diagnostic solutions that move the needle forward from what's now to what's next. We do this by accelerating care with an extensive clinical menu, scalable lab automation technologies, insightful clinical informatics, and optimize lab performance services. Beckman Coulter is part of the Danaher Corporation family of global science and technology companies. Headquartered in Brea, Calif., it has more than 11,000 global team members.

At MeMed , our mission is to translate the immune system's complex signals into simple insights that transform the way diseases are diagnosed and treated, profoundly benefiting patients and society.

