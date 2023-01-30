Leviton's New Decora Edge™ Wiring Devices Revolutionize and Simplify Installation

The latest innovation in the company's Decora® brand of products offers a patent-pending design that simplifies installation in three quick steps

MELVILLE, N.Y. , Jan. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Leviton today introduced its Decora Edge™ line of wiring devices — a faster, easier and safer way to install electrical devices for the home. Compared with traditional switches and outlets, Decora Edge revolutionizes installation by enabling users to simply push stripped 14-gauge or 12-gauge electrical building wire into a termination port, and close a lever that clicks into place, terminating the connection with complete confidence.

Experience the full interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/players/English/9133751-leviton-introduces-decora-edge-wiring-devices-for-home-electrical-installation/

"Decora Edge represents the latest Leviton innovation that will be a game-changer for DIYers and electrical pros," said Bill Randall, director of residential product management, Leviton. "We have simplified switch and outlet installations for DIYers while also providing electricians a product that will save them significant installation time on the job site."

Changing the way the industry views traditional wiring devices, Decora Edge features a unique patent-pending color-coded lever termination where the stripped end of a wire is inserted into the device and a simple integral lever clamps the wire into place without the use of screws. This design has a snap feature with an audible "click," so installers can be confident with every termination.

The Decora Edge line consists of a Single Pole Switch, a 3-Way Switch, and a 15 Amp Tamper-Resistant Duplex Outlet. The product's innovative installation features include color-coded lever terminals - including the ground terminal - for faster, efficient wiring, a larger strap with a unique tongue and groove alignment for quicker trim-out on multi-gang installations, and no exposed metal parts for added safety. Decora Edge, ideal for new home construction and home improvement projects, is the only residential device on the market with a quick termination ground wire and the strap is compatible with any sized wallplate.

Introduced in 1973, Leviton's Decora® brand set the industry standard with its appealing aesthetics, superior performance, and safety. Decora Edge devices coordinate seamlessly with Leviton's other Decora products and can be used with Decora wallplates and Decora Plus™ screwless wallplates.

"Leviton has been at the forefront of innovative product development since 1906 starting with the simple, but ubiquitous, pull chain light switch, to the introduction of the world's first smart load center, to constant enhancements to GFCI and AFCI technology, and now the Decora Edge line," added Randall. "As we celebrate 50 years of Decora, this new Decora Edge product line continues this brand's legacy of superior safety, performance, innovative engineering and contemporary elegance which adds the perfect finishing touch to any room in the home."

Beginning in February, Decora Edge will be available at The Home Depot in select markets. DIY and pro customers will find this product in the electrical aisle with other Leviton products. Decora Edge will also be sold on HomeDepot.com.

To learn more about Decora Edge, please visit www.leviton.com/decoraedge

About Leviton Residential

Leviton residential products are the brand most preferred by builders and electrical contractors. Leviton's award-winning load centers, lighting controls and wiring devices help electrical industry professionals and homeowners create smart and safe living environments that deliver energy savings, convenience, and reliability. Learn more at www.leviton.com.

About Leviton

Every day, Leviton is engineering possibilities that make the future happen, meeting the needs of today's residential, commercial, and industrial customers globally. From electrical, to lighting, to data networks, and energy management, Leviton develops thoughtful solutions that help make its customers' lives easier, safer, more efficient, and more productive. Driven by its commitment to its customers, the ingenuity of its employees and the safety and quality of its products and solutions, with Leviton, the FUTURE IS ON. For more information, visit http://www.leviton.com, www.facebook.com/leviton, www.twitter.com/leviton, or www.youtube.com/Levitonmfg.

View original content:

SOURCE Leviton