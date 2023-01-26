MILTON, Del., Jan. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Coming to you from Dogfish Head Craft Brewery in coastal Delaware. National weather reports confirm there's a squall (of the delicious kind!) brewing and it's set to touch down in cities from coast to coast. Our best advice? Grab your ponchos … er, pint glasses and get ready!

Dogfish Head launches Citrus Squall, the perfect storm of a double golden ale and a Paloma cocktail brewed with grapefruit juice and blue agave nectar. (PRNewswire)

Dogfish Head proudly introduces Citrus Squall, the perfect storm of a double golden ale and a paloma cocktail brewed with grapefruit juice, blue agave nectar, lime peels and a touch of sea salt. At 8.0% ABV, Citrus Squall brings strong gusts of citrusy hop and grapefruit aromas, counterbalanced by a downpouring of bright and tart grapefruit flavor and a blue agave nectar sweetness. Starting on the East Coast, Citrus Squall will quickly billow out and roll its way to taps and shelves across the nation both on draft and in 6pk/12oz cans, expected to hit ground in early spring. Ahead of its arrival, Dogfish suggests the following preparation plan.

How to Spot (& Enjoy) a Citrus Squall:

Visit your favorite local store, beer distributor, bar or restaurant. Quickly make your way to the craft beer section of the location or menu. Calmly seek out Citrus Squall's bright magenta-pink packaging or tap handle. Get ready for a delicious storm of tequila-inspired grapefruit flavor!

Using Dogfish Head's weather tracker, folks are encouraged to keep an eye on the weather conditions emerging at Citrus Squall's impetus point in coastal Delaware. From Feb. 1, through Apr. 1, upon detection of rainfall within the Milton city limits, Dogfish will unlock chances for fans to win daily giveaways, offers and experiences. When asked for comment, Dogfish Head Founder & Brewer, Sam Calagione, cited, "When it Rains, We Pour!"

For more on Dogfish Head Craft Brewery, visit www.dogfish.com. To chase down the closest Citrus Squall, check out Dogfish Head's Fish Finder.

Dogfish Head Craft Brewery:

Dogfish Head has focused on brewing beers with culinary ingredients outside the Reinheitsgebot since the day it opened as one of the smallest American craft breweries more than 27 years ago. A Delaware-based brand and supporter of the Independent Craft Brewing Seal, Dogfish consists of Brewings & Eats®, an off-centered brewpub, Chesapeake & Maine®, a seafood and cocktail spot, Dogfish Inn®, a beer-themed hotel and Dogfish Head Craft Brewery®, a production brewery and distillery featuring the Tasting Room & Kitchen and Dogfish Head Distilling Co.® For more, visit www.dogfish.com.

