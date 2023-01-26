MERRELL® CREATES SIZE-INCLUSIVE COLLECTION WITH UNLIKELY HIKERS, INVITING ALL OUTDOORS

For the second time, the leading hike brand is partnering with the inclusive online community to create a collection just as diverse as those who wear it

ROCKFORD, Mich., Jan. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Merrell®, the world's leading hike and outdoor footwear brand, has released its second collection in collaboration with Jenny Bruso and Unlikely Hikers – designed in a playful, ungendered colorway and size-inclusive in wide widths and hard-to-find sizes.

Unlikely Hikers is built on the shared belief that "nature is infinitely diverse and so are we." The group of self-proclaimed "unlikely hikers" centers around celebrating diversity, encouraging authenticity, and actively working to protect the great outdoors to be free, open, and safe for all. Merrell exists to share the simple power of the outside with everyone – inspiring its second collection with the group.

The collection – including a colorful design of the brand's beloved Moab 3 and trendy apparel and accessories – invites all outdoors. It offers extended sizing apparel and wide width footwear because one size does not fit all. The color choice allows for creative expression in for all who wear it – no matter how they choose to spend time outside. The full collection can be found online in the U.S. and Canada now.

"We set out more than six years ago to build a community of hikers and adventurers of all shapes, sizes, genders, and abilities after seeing a need to have more diversity represented in the outdoor community," said Jenny Bruso, Unlikely Hikers founder. "Now, we're able to give a voice and provide product to those not always heard or represented in the outdoor community."

Unlikely Hikers is a diverse and inclusive Instagram community that welcomes the underrepresented outdoorsperson to explore confidently. The group was created by and for people of size, people of color, queer, trans and gender nonconforming, people with disabilities, and people who utilize the outdoors to aid in mental health.

"We're inviting you to hike as you are with this new collection, because everyone belongs outdoors," said Bruso.

Nearly 1 in 5 people experience discrimination when outside, according to Merrell's Inclusivity in the Outdoors Report which launched in November 2022. Moreover, the LGBTQ+ community is 8% more likely to feel unwelcome in the outdoors than the global total.

"The second year of our partnership with Unlikely Hikers allows us to continue opening the outdoors for all and reducing barriers to getting outside," said Merrell Marketing Manager Regina Hill. "As we look to redefine and reimagine the outdoors, we're building partnerships like this and products that amplify the importance of inclusivity in sizing and representation."

The Moab 3 x Unlikely Hikers is the latest rendition of the world's best-selling hiker, featuring more comfort, more traction, and more sustainability all with the same famous fit and durability. The collection also includes two bags, one hat, and shirts in extended sizing.

For more information on Merrell, please visit merrell.com. The Unlikely Hikers collaboration is available now here.

