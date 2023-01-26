Innovaccer Announces Multiyear Partnership with UpStream Healthcare for Improved Care of Seniors

Value-based primary care services and technology leader doubles down on the Innovaccer Health Cloud to support growth at nationwide scale

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Innovaccer Inc. announced today that UpStream Healthcare, one of the fastest-growing value-based primary healthcare provider solutions in the country, has entered into a multi-year partnership agreement to more than double its population on Innovaccer's cloud-native platform over the next year, and will use it to scale UpStream's unique value-based care model nationwide.

In April 2022 , Innovaccer announced that UpStream Healthcare had chosen the Innovaccer® Health Cloud , Data Activation Platform , and Application Suite to accelerate UpStream's mission to transform healthcare for seniors with a full-risk model proven to improve outcomes, ensure health equity, and reduce care costs. Engaged members on the UpStream platform have lower total cost of care by 20-30% while achieving an average quality rating of 4.5 Stars for Medicare and Medicare Advantage members.

The company has a unique platform physically embedding a pharmacist-led care team into each primary care physician's office, and nurses who do home visits for complex Medicare-eligible seniors. Simultaneously, in addition to the point of care clinicians, other team members close clinical and quality gaps in care to effectively care for the entire senior population in full-risk financial agreements.

UpStream has clinical partners that vary from small independent primary care practices to large groups and IPAs, and includes two ACO REACH entities, and two health systems. To meet this unprecedented demand, UpStream's population health, data, and analytics technology must scale quickly and cost-effectively to accommodate growth nationally. UpStream's proprietary technology platform is powered by the Innovaccer Health Cloud, and seamlessly interoperates with new providers—regardless of what EHR or other healthcare IT they use. This ensures readily accessible unified patient records, integrated workflows, and point-of-care analytics that providers need to ensure consistent delivery of high-quality, low-cost care.

"We couldn't have found a better partner than Innovaccer, or a better platform than the Innovaccer Health Cloud, to help us scale to meet demand, support growth, and execute our commitments," said Dr. Sanjay Doddamani, cofounder and CEO of UpStream. "Innovaccer helps us stitch together all the clinics, different tool sets, and environments we work across, without being hampered by technology limitations. Practices on the UpStream platform have access to Innovaccer's in-practice population support tools like its Physician Engagement and Patient Outreach solutions, and reliable data insights at the point of care to succeed where others have struggled to deliver great results in value-based care."

The expanded relationship between the two companies comes on the heels of UpStream's recent $140 million Series B round , raised to scale its value-based care model nationwide. UpStream has expanded rapidly since it's 2018 launch, and now supports more than 1,000 primary care physicians and 180,000 Medicare patients in three states.

"We're incredibly excited to deepen our relationship with UpStream and help them accelerate their growth by enabling them to quickly scale their core technology infrastructure," Abhinav Shashank, cofounder, and CEO of Innovaccer, said. "Limitless, rapid scalability is a key benefit of choosing our cloud-native platform. UpStream has captured lightning in a bottle with their innovative approach to value-based primary care. The last thing any fast-growing company like UpStream needs is for growth to be stalled by their core technology platform. It's gratifying to see UpStream leverage the promise of the Innovaccer Health Cloud to scale their innovative use of data and analytics to lead the way in this new era of value-based primary care."

About UpStream Healthcare

UpStream Healthcare Company is a global risk, managed services organization providing physicians with the support and systems they need to improve healthcare for seniors. The company provides a powerful platform that allows physicians, pharmacists, and nurses to work together in primary care practices to achieve better outcomes and value. For more information, please visit upstream.care .

About Innovaccer

Innovaccer Inc., the Health Cloud company, is dedicated to accelerating innovation in healthcare. The Innovaccer® Health Cloud unifies patient data across systems and care settings, and empowers healthcare organizations to develop scalable, modern applications that improve clinical, financial, and operational outcomes. Innovaccer's solutions have been deployed across more than 1,600 hospitals and clinics in the US, enabling care delivery transformation for more than 96,000 clinicians, and helping providers work collaboratively with payers and life sciences companies. Innovaccer has helped its customers unify health records for more than 54 million people and generate over $1 billion in cumulative cost savings. Innovaccer is the #1 rated Data and Analytics Platform by KLAS, and the #1 rated population health technology platform by Black Book. For more information, please visit innovaccer.com .

